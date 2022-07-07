ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You dislike waiting for promises to be fulfilled and for commitments to be kept, but resist your headstrong tendency to push things along. Your patience will be rewarded.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Expect continuing opposition to your plans from die-hard detractors. However, your determination to see things through will carry the day. A Pisces has romantic ideas.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might be too close to a troublesome workplace situation to deal with it successfully. Step away in order to get a better perspective. A solution soon becomes obvious.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might suspect that someone you trust has misled you on an important matter, but a more balanced view of things reveals a misunderstanding to be the culprit.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Big Cat’s animal magnetism has rarely been stronger. You can either just bask in all that admiration or use it to your advantage, especially in the workplace.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Someone who previously balked at cooperating with you on a project suddenly has a change of heart. Accept both help and advice with grace.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Some hazy issues still need to be cleared up before you can move on with your new plans. A friend from the past reaches out to re-establish old ties.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Continued positive fall-out follows that risky workplace decision you made some time ago. Your payoff will soon prove to be more substantial than you expected.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A personal relationship continues to be affected by a recent unexpected turn of events. Things need to work themselves out without finger-pointing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It’s a wonderful week for all you capricious Goats to kick up your heels with friends or family members in some well-earned fun and frivolity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Caution is advised before making a financial commitment to someone you don’t really know. There are better ways to build friendships than with risky fiscal dealings.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Travel plans continue to be favored. A change of scenery brings new opportunities, both personally and professionally. Be open to the possibilities.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a strong sense of loyalty that shows itself best in your relationships with family and friends.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.