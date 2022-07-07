This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era.

The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be seen along the hotel frontage. At the time of this image the Inlet did not exist; it would be created as the result of a hurricane in 1933. The beach appears much wider than it actually was in the 1890s – possibly an attempt by the artist to make it more appealing to prospective visitors.

The large “L” shaped hotel on the lower left was Congress Hall and the block long building in the center was the original Atlantic Hotel. Behind it and a block from the Boardwalk was the Seaside Hotel. All three of these hotels would be lost to fires in the early 20th century.

Image courtesy the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum