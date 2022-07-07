Lorenda Lynch Birch

OCEAN CITY — Lorenda Lynch Birch, age 89, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home in Ocean City.

Born in Selbyville, Del., she was the daughter of the late Chester and Olive Hudson Lynch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton “Buddy” Birch, in 1980 and by her beloved companion Curtis Birch in 2008.

She is survived by her daughters, Nicole Desiree Birch Duleau of Arizona and Chantal Birch and Jonathan Ashton of Berlin. There are five grandchildren, Chloe French, Easton Wilkins, Alexis Wilkins, Danielle Kennell and Austin Birch; four great-grandchildren, Ava Kennell, Chase Kennell, Autumn Hicken, and Francis Wilkins; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Jackie Lynch of Selbyville.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Lynch, and sister Erma Torres.

She had been the owner and operator of the Rideau Motel in Ocean City. She was a graduate of Selbyville High School, had been a member of The Atlantic United Methodist Church in Ocean City, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, and the Worcester County Humane Society. She was an artist who enjoyed painting in oils, loved music, cats, and Turkey Hill mint chocolate chip ice cream. She also loved to travel across America and internationally with her beloved companion Curtis Birch.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery. Donations may be sent to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Nancy Speer Engquist

BERLIN — Nancy Speer Engquist, age 69, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Avon, Ill., she was the only daughter of the late Orvan Speer and Ruby Hunt Speer.

Nancy grew up in Bushnell, Ill. and attended Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill. where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Nancy went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Northern Illinois University and her Doctorate Degree in Education from Loyola University Chicago. After graduating from Monmouth, she proudly began her career as a special education teacher in Batavia, Ill. before moving to St. Charles, Ill., where she resided with her family for over 40 years. A lifelong learner and educator, Dr. Engquist continued her career as a middle school teacher in St. Charles, and as a professor and consultant at Illinois State University, where she took great pride in her students’ many successes.

Nancy enjoyed teaching swimming lessons, serving on the Board of Trustees of Monmouth College, traveling with her daughters, catching up with friends at book club and walks around the neighborhood, swimming, and sharing her wealth of knowledge with her beloved grandsons. She loved history, reading, and visiting Washington, D.C., where she relished her memberships at Mount Vernon, Hillwood Estate, Smithsonian Museums, and the White House and Capitol Historical Societies.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved uncle, Kermit Speer. Nancy is survived by her husband of 40-plus years, John Engquist (Berlin); daughters, Kristin Bergey (Ryan) of Berlin and Laura Engquist of Washington, D.C.; and grandsons James, John, Chase, and Luke Bergey of Berlin. Nancy also leaves behind brothers Jeff Speer (Ellen), Stan Speer (Mary Beth), and Bruce Speer (Joni), many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, and cherished friends.

Her family would like to thank the wonderful teams at Northwestern University Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital, especially Dr. Amanda Fader and Nurse Kelly Thomas; the nurses of Weinberg 4B, especially Nurse Amy Brown, Bo, Katie, Melissa, and Heather; and many other outstanding caregivers including Dr. William “Eddie” Gunn and his team.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, Va. 22201. A private graveside service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bushnell Public Swimming Pool, in memory of Nancy Engquist: Bushnell City Hall, 138 E. Hail Street, Bushnell, Ill. 61422; The Monmouth Physics Department, attn: Chris Fasano, in memory of Nancy Engquist: 700 E. Broadway, Monmouth, Ill. 61462; or children’s books to the St. Charles Public Library, 1 South 6th Avenue, St. Charles, Ill. 60174

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home, 108 William Street, Berlin.

X

Noah Jay Coffman

OCEAN CITY — Noah Jay Coffman, age 60, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home in Ocean City.

Jay was born Dec. 20, 1961, in Washington, D.C. He was the son of the late Noah Webster Coffman and Helen Louise Jordan Coffman.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Kunz Coffman; sons Noah Coffman (Brittney) of Ohio and Zach Coffman (Samantha) of Ohio; and daughters Angela Burman (Wes) of North Carolina, Katie Kunz (Timmy) of North Carolina and Kailee Coffman of Riva. Also surviving are grandchildren Miles Burman, Anthony Burman, Hunter Burman, Jacob Burman, Hadley Burman, Cadence Coffman, Mackenzie Coffman, Amir Corbin, Brixley Coffman and Carson Coffman. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Noah Julius Coffman.

Also surviving is a sister, Lori Walton (Lawrence) of North Beach; sister-in-law Alison Kunz; brother-in-law Kenneth Kunz; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jay was a plumber by trade. He was a member of the American Legion Post 226 in Mayo, Maryland. Jay was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing, Nascar and motorcycles. He loved to listen and sing to 70’s Classic Rock. He loved his family, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and people abundantly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at American Legion Post 123 (10111 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, Md.) from 1-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to SIDS (Sudden Infantile Death Syndrome).

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.