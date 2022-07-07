BERLIN– While work is still underway, connections of a new distillery in Berlin are hopeful it will be open in September.

Forgotten 50 Distilling, located on Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin, received its Class 1 distilling license last week and continues to move closer toward opening. The extensive renovations required for the building, and the decision to serve food as well as drinks, have kept the distillery’s connections busy for the past year.

“It just kept evolving over time,” said Cody Miller.

Miller, after years of working at Seacrets Distilling Company, was looking to build his own operation when he reached out to Eric Fiori, who owns several commercial spaces in the area, about the former Chesapeake Utilities property near the American Legion. Fiori said that while his wife had encouraged him to do something unique with the property, he hadn’t settled on an idea until he talked to Miller.

“When Cody introduced the idea we were like yeah that’s the right fit,” he said.

They started working last year on renovating the building, which was originally constructed in the 1940s as a Plymouth dealership, and began seeking the necessary regulatory approvals. Fiori said the construction process involved extensive work, including installing 3,000 feet of water line underground, as well as structural improvements to the building. Currently, masonry work is underway.

“We brought in a secondary contractor to speed things up,” Fiori said.

When work is done, the building—which will retain its industrial feel but has been restored to look like it did in the 1940s—will feature a small tasting and retail area in the front as well as seating for 48 people between tables and booths inside and additional seating outside. The back portion of the building will be used for production.

Miller, who says distilling is taking off now the way craft beer did 10 years ago, is excited about having the opportunity to develop new products.

“I’ve been at Seacrets and it just got to the point where it was basically running itself and I had more to create,” he said.

Midway through the renovations, Miller and Fiori decided food would complement the distillery. They’ve partnered with Jeff Phillips, the grandson of Brice and Shirley Phillips, to craft a food element for Forgotten 50. Phillips, who has years of culinary experience, said he was excited to be involved.

“It felt good to be part of this bigger dream,” he said.

Phillips said he’d be working with local farms and fishermen to develop a menu that would offer a variety of items and suit the drinks being served.

“We’re a distillery first,” he said. “I want to complement the drinks and unique cocktails with the coastal cuisine I grew up cooking.”

Fiori said the distillery would be open year-round, likely seven days a week, and would be serving lunch in an effort to cater to those who worked in the Berlin area.

While there’s still construction work to be done, Miller is hoping that once it’s substantially complete, ideally in August, he’ll be able to begin distilling in preparation for the facility’s planned September opening. He’s eager to begin experimenting.

“I want to be open to make any kind of spirits,” he said, adding that he also wanted to work with area businesses to help them create their own special blends.