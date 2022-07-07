OCEAN CITY — A Lusby, Md. man was charged with first-degree assault and a sexual assault last weekend after allegedly pulling a knife on a juvenile male and sexually assaulting his sister in a downtown underage nightclub.

Around 11:05 p.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to an underage nightclub downtown for a reported assault. Nightclub staff had removed the suspect, identified as Justin Grabill, 19, of Lusby, Md., from the club and had pulled a knife out of the pocket of his sweatpants, according to police reports.

The club’s security staff advised officers that Grabill had threatened an individual in the establishment with the knife he was carrying on his person, which is why he was removed, according to police reports. Grabill reportedly became extremely disorderly and resisted arrest. He continued to thrash his body and refused to peacefully get into the transport van and ultimately had to be placed in a violent person restraint device, according to police reports.

OCPD officers interviewed a juvenile male suspect involved in the alleged knife threat by Grabill, according to police reports. The juvenile victim told police he was standing in the nightclub when Grabill approached him, pulled out the knife with the blade extended and pointing at him and demanded the victim return his cell phone, according to police reports.

The victim told police Grabill believed he had taken his phone, but the victim never saw Grabill or his phone before, according to police reports. The victim said his back was against the wall and Grabill was standing about a foot in front of him with the knife blade pointing at him. The victim reportedly told police he feared Grabill was standing so close to him that he could have easily stabbed him, according to police reports.

The juvenile male victim reportedly told police he was in the nightclub with his juvenile sister while she was dancing in the club. The juvenile male told officers Grabill came up to his sister while she was dancing and grabbed her by the hips to pull her closer to him, according to police reports.

The juvenile female victim confirmed to police Grabill grabbed her from behind and began touching her through the exterior of her shorts, according to police reports. The juvenile female reportedly told officers Grabill made her extremely uncomfortable and scared, and her friend was able to pull her away to a different area of the club.

Grabill was ultimately arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault, a sexual assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and other charges.