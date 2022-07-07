Crazy Incident In OC Park

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested last weekend after allegedly participating in a sex act in a downtown park in front of a family and later punching a man and shoving police officers.

Around 8 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a reported fight in progress at Sunset Park. Upon arrival, officers observed one of the combatants, identified as Trevor Brooks, 30, of Salisbury, walking away from the area and attempted to detain him.

Officers asked Brooks if he had been in an altercation and asked him to sit down, to which he replied, “I’m not under arrest,” according to police reports, and kept on walking away. When OCPD officers attempted to detain Brooks, he reportedly shoved two of them in an attempt to flee.

He continued to resist and was eventually tackled to the ground by officers, according to police reports. He allegedly continued to resist by bracing his arms under his body and refusing to allow officers to handcuff him, according to police reports. Brooks reportedly refused to identify himself and was only later identified by the booking staff after fingerprinting him.

OCPD officers interviewed the other male individual involved in the alleged altercation with Brooks. The individual told officers he was at Sunset Park with his family including small children to enjoy the sunset. The male individual told officer Brooks was lying in the sand at the park with a female who was performing fellatio on Brooks, according to police reports.

Brooks stood up and briefly exposed himself to the male individual and his family. The witness said Brooks then confronted him and punched him once in the face. According to police reports, the victim had redness on his neck where Brooks allegedly punched him.

Brooks was charged with two counts of second-degree assault on the arresting officers, second-degree assault on the male victim, resisting arrest, indecent exposure and perverted sexual practice.

Woman Arrested Assault

OCEAN CITY — An Ingleside, Md. woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly attacking her boyfriend and his brother during a domestic incident.

Around 6:15 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to an uptown shopping center for a reported domestic assault. Officers met with a male victim who reported he arrived in Ocean City with his brother, his girlfriend, later identified as Lacey Gregory, 26, of Ingleside, Md., and his two children.

The victim said the family had come to the resort for the day to enjoy the holiday fireworks, spend the day in Ocean City and then go back home, according to police reports. The victim told police the family had a reservation at a resort crab house, and while eating dinner, he was watching NASCAR on his phone, according to police reports.

The victim told police a stranger asked him to turn down his phone and he complied. At around the same time, Gregory asked him for a diaper for their son, but he did not hear the request, according to police reports. The victim said Gregory became upset because she believed he ignored her, when, in fact, he had not heard her request, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Gregory left the restaurant and he exited the restaurant to find out where she was. They reportedly located Gregory at an uptown shopping center and she allegedly threw her phone at the vehicle, causing a dent in the rear passenger door, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told police Gregory then, without warning, attacked he and his brother, ripping off their shirts, scratching both of them on their necks and scratching the brother on the back and ear, causing him to bleed. Gregory also ripped off a chain the victim was wearing around his neck, according to police reports.

The brother said Gregory struck both of them and ran off with one of the children. Officers located Gregory walking southbound on Coastal Highway near the library at 100th Street. Gregory told police she had a dispute with the victim, so she took the children to the playground, according to police reports. She reportedly admitted throwing her phone at the vehicle, causing the damage. She also admitted striking the two brothers “maybe twice,” according to police reports. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Pot Bust In Stolen Vehicle

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested last weekend after being found behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle with roughly 500 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun in his possession.

Around 5:50 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was assisting with a possible stolen vehicle in the area of 32nd Street. An OCPD was waved down by a citizen and observed a black vehicle leaving the area of a condominium parking lot.

Officers checked the vehicle’s registration tag and learned it had been reported stolen back on June 7, according to police reports. Three occupants were reportedly in the vehicle and were detained by OCPD officers. The driver was identified as Shakur Anthony, 21, of Baltimore.

Officers detained Anthony, who was in possession of a bookbag. Anthony was detained in handcuffs at that point, and Ocean City Communications confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Baltimore County Police Department.

Anthony was arrested at that point. During a search of his bag, officers reportedly located 15 pill bottles containing loose marijuana along with $645 in cash. OCPD officers also located in the bag a semi-automatic handgun and pulled back the slide to eject a round from the chamber. The 9mm handgun had a capacity of 17 rounds, according to police reports.

During a search of the vehicle, OCPD officers located 80 cylinders identical to the ones located in Anthony’s bag, according to police reports. Roughly 75 cylinders were located in another bag. As the search continued, another 66 plastic cylinders were located.

OCPD officers also located a heat-sealed bag containing approximately 400 grams of marijuana. Also located were three scales with marijuana residue on them, according to police reports. All in all, 500 grams of marijuana, 221 empty cylinders and 14 containers of individually wrapped marijuana were located on Anthony’s person and in the vehicle. Anthony was arrested on 13 total counts including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a handgun in the commission of a felony, motor vehicle theft and other weapons and drug-related charges.

Loaded Handgun, Dope Selling

OCEAN CITY — A New Carrolton, Md. man arrested last week for selling marijuana in the downtown area was found with a loaded handgun in his waistband.

Around 9:20 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed two individuals standing at the rear of a vehicle on Worcester Street with two people seated inside. As the officer approached, he could detect a strong odor of fresh marijuana emanating from the passenger compartment, according to police reports.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed an amount of marijuana larger than 10 grams, according to police reports. The marijuana was packaged in plastic baggies consistent with distribution. The officer also observed a red bag with nearly $2,100 in cash in it, according to police reports.

The officer identified one of the individuals standing outside the vehicle as De’Mantra Jamison, 20, of New Carrolton, Md. Based on the evidence, Jamison was placed under arrest at that point. A search of Jamison revealed a loaded 9mm handgun tucked in the waistband of his pants, according to police reports.

During a subsequent interview, Jamison reportedly told police he sold marijuana to make ends meet and allow him to support his family and his own personal smoking habit.

Obstructing, Hindering Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested last weekend after allegedly obstructing a DUI investigation and then screaming obscenities at police officers and striking one of them.

Around 2:25 a.m. last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 78th Street observed a vehicle traveling on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed. Officers reportedly tracked Jones driving over twice the posted speed limit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour, before stopping Jones at 126th Street.

Officers made contact with the driver, who showed signs of impairment, according to police reports. The male driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. During the investigation and subsequent field sobriety tests, the passenger, identified as Kyle Jones, 26, of Philadelphia, yelled that he and the driver were veterans and distracted the officers from the DUI investigation, according to police reports.

Jones was standing near the vehicle as officers searched it in preparation for it being towed, according to police reports. During the search, a handgun was located in the vehicle in close proximity to where Jones had been seated. Jones was detained at that point in handcuffs, although he was told he was not under arrest, according to police reports.

However, Jones reportedly refused to cooperate and launched into an expletive-laced tirade on the officers asserting he was a veteran and had served his country among other things. Jones reportedly disregarded simple orders and refused to cooperate with the officers’ commands.

After Jones continued to scream obscenities at the officers, he was ultimately taken into custody for disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering an investigation. During the arrest, Jones reportedly continued to resist and shoved his elbow into one of the arresting officers and second-degree assault charges were added.