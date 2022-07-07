BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases on local student achievements.

Ravens Roost #44 of Ocean City this week announced the presentation of annual scholarship awards. This year, scholarship awards totaling $15,000 went to six students at three area high schools. Ravens Roost #44 has awarded more than $228,900 in scholarships to local students during the last two decades.

The 2022 scholar/athlete awardees were, with high school and college choices included, Skylar Griffin, Stephen Decatur High School, University of New Haven; Ashten Snelshire, Stephen Decatur High School, University of Richmond; Lily Baeurle, Worcester Preparatory School, Ursinus College; Ben Tinkler, Worcester Preparatory School, University of Maryland; Samantha Derickson, Indian River High School, East Stroudsburg University, Pennsylvania; and Brynn McCabe, Indian River High School, University of Maryland.

The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Rachael Weidman of Berlin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Maya Ziashakeri of Berlin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health. Amy Lizas of Berlin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education.

The following local students have been named to the College of Charleston Spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List:

Samantha Repass of Berlin was named to the Dean’s List. Repass is majoring in Communication. Maya Ziashakeri of Berlin, was named to the Dean’s List. Ziashakeri majored in Public Health.