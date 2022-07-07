BERLIN – The following represents a collection of press releases on local student achievements.
- Ravens Roost #44 of Ocean City this week announced the presentation of annual scholarship awards. This year, scholarship awards totaling $15,000 went to six students at three area high schools. Ravens Roost #44 has awarded more than $228,900 in scholarships to local students during the last two decades.
The 2022 scholar/athlete awardees were, with high school and college choices included, Skylar Griffin, Stephen Decatur High School, University of New Haven; Ashten Snelshire, Stephen Decatur High School, University of Richmond; Lily Baeurle, Worcester Preparatory School, Ursinus College; Ben Tinkler, Worcester Preparatory School, University of Maryland; Samantha Derickson, Indian River High School, East Stroudsburg University, Pennsylvania; and Brynn McCabe, Indian River High School, University of Maryland.
- The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Rachael Weidman of Berlin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Maya Ziashakeri of Berlin graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health. Amy Lizas of Berlin graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education.
- The following local students have been named to the College of Charleston Spring 2022 President’s List and Dean’s List:
Samantha Repass of Berlin was named to the Dean’s List. Repass is majoring in Communication. Maya Ziashakeri of Berlin, was named to the Dean’s List. Ziashakeri majored in Public Health.
- Sam Hill, of Berlin, graduated from Hood College in June with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Law & Criminal Justice from Hood College.
- University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during “Spring Grad Walk 2022.” The following local UMGC students graduated: Doretha Ellen Davis of Berlin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and Steven Lentz of Ocean City, Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management.
- The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named more 277 students to its spring 2022 Dean’s list including Eunice Adjapong, an economics student from Salisbury.
- Claire Williams of Berlin was named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Williams, of the Class of 2025, is majoring in management.
- Berlin resident Caroline Pasquariello was named to the Dean’s List at James Madison University for the spring 2022 semester. She graduated in the spring Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
- Berlin resident Corinne Krasner has been named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2022 semester. Krasner is majoring in musical theatre.
- Ben Forbes was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 spring semester.
- Aurora University has named Phillip Gianelle of Salisbury to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Gianelle is majoring in Accounting and Finance.
- Lauren Grow of Selbyville, Del., a 2022 Intelligence Analysis major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
- More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester including Sophia Edens, a English major of Berlin; Jason Peiffer, a Marine Science major of Ocean Pines; and Lily Timmons, a Biology major of Ocean Pines.
- Lily Baker of Berlin graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2022. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Special Ed/Elementary.
- The following students graduated from Flagler College at its spring commencement ceremony: Bishopville resident Evan Conboy, BA in Graphic Design; Ocean City resident Wyatt Davy, BS in Finance and Accounting; Pocomoke resident Abby Matthews, BA in Strategic Communication/PR’ and Whaleyville resident Mallory Vara, BA in Graphic Design.
- Washington College congratulates the 461 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester. The following local students were amongst those who earned this achievement: Hanna Beck of Berlin, Morgan Carlson of Berlin and Clare Demallie of Ocean City.
- Erin Trask of Berlin was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
- A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List. Local students listed were Tara Fischer of Berlin and Gabrielle Aguilar of Ocean City.
- The following local residents were recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester: Berlin residents Maeve Donahue and Elsa Quillin; Delmar resident Ethan Kang; Pocomoke resident Carey Hickman; and Snow Hill resident Mohammad Ali.
- Local students named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester included Robert Rush of Bethany Beach, John Keller of Selbyville, Kennedy Butch of Selbyville, Alex Abbott of Berlin, Cameron Hall of Selbyville, Isabella Osias of Bethany Beach, George Ward of Bethany Beach, Carly Collins of Bethany Beach, Emily Tharby of Selbyville, Brigid Morrissey of Selbyville, Bailey Singer of Selbyville, Bethany Pasmore of Bethany Beach, Ana Calles Zamora of Selbyville, Madison Johnson of Selbyville, Claire Singer of Selbyville, Brandon Myers of Berlin, Katherine Rush of Bethany Beach, Peyton Koch of Selbyville, Thomas Harris of Selbyville, Sydney Dovi of South Bethany, Logan Snapp of Selbyville, Estefania Samper-Cruz of Selbyville, Erika Hallam of Selbyville, Alexandra Gorsuch of Selbyville, Bethany Snapp of Selbyville, Gracie Brewster of Selbyville and Zachary Lingenfelter of Selbyville.
- Gideon Plamondon, of Berlin, was one of over 200 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Provost’s List honors for the spring 2022 semester. Plamondon is studying Music Industry.
- Shenandoah University would like to recognize the 958 students who made the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. The following students were among those who earned a spot: Gabrielle Izzett of Berlin and Julianna Fohner of Ocean City.
- More than 1,850 students have been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Kutztown University, including Page Athey of Selbyville.
- Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies including Danaisa Green, Bachelor of Science, Agriculture and Society.
- Bucknell University celebrated nearly 900 graduates from the Class of 2022, whose degrees will be conferred in June, including Hebron resident Cheyenne Katz, who was also a Dean’s List honoree for the spring semester.
- Bucknell University’s Dean List honorees for the spring semestes included Salisbury resident Will Amrhein, 2024, Mechanical Engineering and Snow Hill resident Gracie Mitchell, 2023, Markets, Innovation & Design.
- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 1,950 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List including Emily Gottfried from Berlin, a junior who is a Primary Teacher Education-Early Childhood (PK-4)/Deaf Hard of Hearing major.
- Rafe Parsons of Berlin was named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College. Parsons, a member of the Class of 2025, is a(n) business administration major at Bridgewater.
- Kristen Anne Jackson of Ocean Pines earned a master’s degree in School Librarianship from McDaniel College.
- Justin Keller of Berlin graduated with a BS Integrative Studies during May commencement ceremonies at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
- Career and technical students in Newark won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Atlanta, on June 22-23. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
The following local students are Skill Point Certificate recipients: Team J (consisting of Myra Cropper, Briggs Pugner), from Worcester Technical High School, was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Mobile Robotics Technology, and Matthew Beck, a student at Worcester Technical High School, was awarded the high school silver medal in Principles of Engineering-Technology.
“More than 5,200 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships,” said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”
- Madison Jones, of Berlin, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 7. Jones graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health BS.
- Robert Bole, of Ocean City, has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University for outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2022 semester, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
- Abigail Yesko of Berlin, majoring in Marketing Management, has been named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for the spring semester 2022.