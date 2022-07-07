New Website

OCEAN CITY – The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce recently launched a new website, oceancity.org.

The newly designed and developed website targets both businesses and tourists with visitor information displayed on the home page and a member log in for businesses to access member specific information.

“We were working with a nine-year-old website and just kept putting Band-Aids on the old format,” said Jill Brady, e-marketing manager, Greater Ocean City Chamber. “We are a chamber in a resort town but highly focused on helping the over 800 members we have in our business community. Our new site organizes information into a visitor side and a member side. I absolutely love it. It’s clean, easy to navigate and includes a lot of images and dynamic graphics to catch people’s attention and enhance user engagement.”

The new site is a one-stop shop resource with information on events, area information, places to stay, eateries, hot deals, careers, a business directory, and links to sites with information for residents like available real estate, transportation, education, and government organizations.

“We weren’t looking to reinvent the wheel so we decided it would be best to provide links to other sites that contained pertinent information people would be looking for,” added Brady. “It was a labor of love – literally … D3 is a partner of the chamber, and we greatly value our partnerships. I honestly think I spend as much time working with the D3 staff as I do with my own chamber staff.”

What’s next? The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce is working on plans to digitize the visitor center with kiosks for visitors to use to navigate the area and plan their stay.

Cardiologist Welcomed

SALISBURY – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Lesley Bunting, MSN, NP, to TidalHealth Cardiology in south Salisbury.

Bunting has worked as an RN in the progressive care unit, cardio-thoracic intensive care unit and cardiac short stay at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional since 2015. She has also been an RN case manager with Coastal Hospice since 2018.

Bunting was born and raised on the Eastern Shore in Worcester County and graduated from Salisbury University in 2003 with a degree in communication arts and then again in 2014 with her second degree in nursing. She recently earned her nurse practitioner degree from Wilmington University.

When Bunting is not treating patients, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, going to the beach, traveling and playing with her Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Lilly.

Director Of Nursing Named

SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health has hired Joyce Parsons, EdD, MSN, BSN, RN, as its new director of nursing.

Parsons has a long career in nursing and supervision in the addiction treatment field. She was previously employed with Hudson Behavioral Health from 1998-2015, and during her tenure she served as the director of nursing for over 10 years.

In her role at Hudson Behavioral Health, Parsons is responsible for hiring, training, and supervising the staff of 15 in the nursing department, and collaborating with the medical director, clinical director, and CEO on all major medical decisions.

“I have worked with Joyce in the past and have always admired her dedication to our mission and goals,” said Leslie Brown, CEO of Hudson Behavioral Health. “I’m thrilled that Joyce has rejoined the Hudson team and appreciate her strong leadership of our nursing staff.”

Parsons received her associate degree in nursing from Wor-Wic Community College in 1979, her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Wilmington University in 2011 and 2014 respectively, and most recently earned her Doctor of Education from Nova Southeastern University in 2021. Before coming back to Hudson Behavioral Health, Parsons was a registered nurse at Sun Behavioral Health in Georgetown, Del.

Hudson Behavioral Health was founded in 1980 and is licensed to operate in both Maryland and Delaware. The nonprofit is accredited by The Joint Commission, receiving its Gold Seal of Approval.

Music Director Appointed

EASTON – Michael Repper, an internationally recognized conductor, pianist, and recording artist whose mission is to use music as a tool for uniting and inspiring communities, has been appointed music director and conductor of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO).

Repper, 31, currently is the music director of the New York Youth Symphony at Carnegie Hall, where his recording of works by Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman and Florence Price recently topped the Billboard charts in the traditional classical albums category. He also serves as music director of the Northern Neck Orchestra in Kilmarnock, Va., and the Ashland Symphony Orchestra in Ohio, and as principal conductor of the Central Ensembles of Sinfonía por el Perú in Lima, one of the world’s most versatile social impact music organizations.

Earlier, Repper was a conducting fellow and guest conductor with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, where The Baltimore Sun praised the “confidence and expressive nuance” of his conducting. He recently earned his doctor of musical arts in conducting degree from the Peabody Conservatory, where his teachers included Marin Alsop and Gustav Meier.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael Repper to the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and are confident he will continue to build its reputation as an exceptional regional orchestra as he inspires and engages both our audiences and the communities we serve,” said Jeffrey Parker, board president. “Michael’s energy and enthusiasm will be readily apparent to those who attend our 25th anniversary season programs, which we will announce in the near future.”

Repper added, “I look forward to joining the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and to working with its excellent musicians, many of whom I have known for years. I am particularly excited to meet the enthusiastic audience of the MSO, and to get to know and collaborate with the diverse communities in which it performs. I look forward to energetic performances that feature both familiar repertoire and new music that highlights fresh talent.”

Repper, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s third music director in its 24-year history, was selected following an exhaustive search by the board, and in consultation with members of the Musicians’ Association of Metropolitan Baltimore, Local 40-543, American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra’s musicians.

In addition to leading orchestras on four continents, Repper has collaborated on large-scale productions of symphonic and theatrical works with the Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Ravinia Festival, Peabody Institute, and the New School of Music, among others. An accomplished pianist, he regularly performs as a soloist alongside his orchestras and choruses, and also as an orchestral player. He performed with the Chicago Symphony in its performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass, which was broadcast on the PBS Great Performances series.

Repper received Solti Foundation U.S Career Assistance Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022 in recognition of his work with the New York Youth Symphony, Northern Neck Orchestra of Virginia, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall, and other ensembles worldwide.

A native of southern California, Repper earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University.

The only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.