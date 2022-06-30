OCEAN PINES – Early returns have been strong for the new water taxi and water shuttle services in Ocean Pines.

The water shuttle – like a bus on the water – makes regularly scheduled stops throughout the day at several locations along the bay, including Ocean Pines. The water taxi – like an Uber on the water – is a point-to-point service that riders can schedule at their convenience. Both are run by OC Bay Hopper.

“The water transportation services that the OC Bay Hopper is providing makes it very easy for people to get to and from Ocean Pines,” OC Bay Hopper co-founder Steve Butz said. “It takes the hassle out of driving and parking in Ocean City. The water shuttle and taxi services can pick-up or drop-off at most restaurants and bars on the bay.”

Butz the response, so far, has been very positive. The shuttle service started just after Memorial Day, and the taxi service kicked off in June.

“We had a ton of people last Saturday from Ocean Pines and many who were going to the Yacht club. Things seem to be cooking,” Butz said. “Ocean Pines had more traffic in and out on our boats on Saturday than any other location by far. People seem to be eating it up.”

This summer, the water shuttle is scheduled to travel from Ocean Pines to locations southbound each day at 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Boats will return to Ocean Pines heading northbound at 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The shuttle will make stops in Ocean City and West Ocean City.

One-way shuttle tickets cost $15 per person and round-trip tickets run $25 per person.

The water taxi service runs Thursday through Sunday, from 9-11:30 p.m., for those who need to travel outside of the water shuttle’s schedule. The boats travel as far north as Fenwick Island and south to Assateague Island.

There is a $60 minimum for the water taxi, which will cover up to four passengers for a one-way trip. For groups of five or more, there is an added $15 charge for each additional passenger. There is also a small surcharge per passenger.

OC Bay Hopper also offers a sightseeing trip from Ocean Pines to Assateague on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

“We pick up riders at the docks in Ocean Pines at 9 a.m. and whisk them down to Assateague for a tour of the island by water,” Butz said. “They’ll get an amazing view of the wildlife and then return to the Yacht Club at about 11:15 a.m., just in time for lunch.”

Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola said he sees the OC Bay Hopper partnership as both a service for residents and a potential benefit for Yacht Club business.

“We encourage Ocean Pines residents to take a trip over to Ocean City and stop by the Yacht Club for a drink or bite to eat, before or after their ride,” Viola said. “We see this as a service for our residents and we believe it will be a benefit to us.”

For more information or to book a seat on the OC Bay Hopper, download the OC Bay Hopper Mobile App. The OC Bay Hopper Mobile App is available for both Apple and Android devices.