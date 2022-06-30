The crew of lady anglers on the Game Changer took first place in the heaviest tuna division in the Tunas and Tiaras Tournament last weekend and earned $23,760 in prize money. Pictured above, the Game Changer crew shows off its big check. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- After getting pushed back a week because of bad weather and rough seas, the second annual Tunas and Tiaras tournament last weekend was a big success with plenty off action off the coast.

A total of 164 lady anglers and 33 boats competed in the second annual Tunas and Tiaras tournament last week, which was moved back from a week earlier due to weather conditions. The first-place tuna award went to the crew of lady anglers on the Game Changer with a 54-pounder. The crew on the Billfisher was second and the crew on the On the Hunt was third in the heaviest tuna category.

The Espadon and the Lucky Duck tied for heaviest stringer, while third place went to the Hocus Pocus. The heaviest mahi award went to the Tighten Up with a 14-pounder. Hosted by the Ocean City Fishing Center, the Tuna and Tiaras tournament is a ladies-only event for the benefit of Women Supporting Women, a grass-roots organization founded in 1993 to provide awareness, education and support for those affected by breast cancer. Funds raised by the organization stay on Delmarva and provide free services and support to local breast cancer survivors.