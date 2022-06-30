Things I Like – July 1, 2022

by

A pool full of kids goofing around

The Boardwalk on weekend mornings

Small live music venues

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

Cloud-less beach days

Getting home before a big storm

Smell of surf wax in a car

A kid who will try new foods

Berlin’s brick crosswalks

A seashell worth keeping

Dogs who don’t need a leash

Crispy scrapple

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.