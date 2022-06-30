Striping has been improved and signage will be added to the Route 113 and Assateague Road intersection. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN– Work that has long been underway at the intersection of Assateague Road and Route 113 should soon be complete, according to state officials.

The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) confirmed this week that improvements at Route 113 and Assateague Road (Route 376) are nearly done.

“The work is substantially complete,” said Shanteé Felix, SHA spokesperson. “We have only a few outstanding items remaining, which should be addressed in the next month, weather permitting.”

Improvements at the intersection, which have been underway for months, drew criticism from municipal officials earlier this week. During Monday’s council meeting, Councilman Dean Burrell expressed concern regarding the striping at the intersection.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

His peers agreed. Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols said it was hard for tourists and even residents to navigate.

“I really kind of feel it’s a little unacceptable that State Highway left it that way,” Councilman Jack Orris said. “There should be some sort of signage. I’m not asking for a Las Vegas light show just something that says what lanes go where.”

Police Chief Arnold Downing said SHA had been advised of the concerns regarding the intersection.

“The statement was it was going to be corrected,” he said.

Jamey Latchum, the town’s water resources director, said SHA was waiting on piping they needed for the stormwater management at the intersection.

“They don’t know when they’re going to be back to complete everything,” he said.

Less than 24 hours after the council expressed concerns about the intersection, striping was adjusted to better delineate where motorists should drive. Felix said on Wednesday that the rest of the work needed was nearing completion.

“This week, a contractor is installing signs and that is expected to eliminate the need for any further lane closures,” she said. “Due to supply chain issues, our crews are still waiting on necessary materials to install a handrail at the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp, along with materials to complete the storm water management facility.”

The improvements to the intersection were initially discussed last year, when the town agreed to give SHA a small section of property as well as some easements meant to allow for the lengthening of the right turn lane onto Route 113.