SoDel Concepts Donated to West Side New Beginnings

BSoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $10,000 to West Side New Beginnings, a nonprofit building a network to address West Rehoboth’s concerns, such as housing, education, nutrition and substance abuse. Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and founder of SoDel Cares, is pictured presenting the check to Diaz Bonville and Brenda Milbourne of West Side New Beginnings.