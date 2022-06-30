Betty Smith Bush

BERLIN — Betty Smith Bush, age 81, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Catered Living in Ocean

Pines. Born in Salisbury, raised in South Point and Synepuxent, she was the daughter of Mack and Elise Smith. She is survived by her husband Lewis Bush, and children, James Hudson and his wife Janis of Friendship, Kevin Hudson and fiancée Lynn Massey of St. Martin’s Neck, Betty Ann Moyer and her husband Kenton, and Susan Strickland and her husband Mike, both of West Ocean City. She was a devoted grandmother to Peyton Stant, Jenna Schiller (Kyle) Kasie Urena (Enver), Joshua Moyer and Korie Strickland, and great-grandchildren, Logan, Brock, and Amber Stant, Quinton Furbay, Ailyn Urena and Hudson Schiller. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Betty was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School and held many diverse positions. She was a secretary at Stephen Decatur High School, manager of the Ocean City Airport, partner in the banner plane business, (Ocean Ariel Ads), founder of Ocean City’s first “Shade Shack” and owner of “Panache,” an interior design firm. Her first love though was her family. She loved traveling with them on many family vacations. Betty also had many friends in Ocean City where she spent her whole life. She will be missed greatly by all.

Services were held. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 909 Progress Circle Salisbury, Md. 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Maurice A. Wheeler

BERLIN — Maurice A. Wheeler, age 75, died peacefully with his family by his side at Coastal Hospice on the Lake on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Arthur Wheeler and Frances Brinsfield. He is survived by his beautiful

wife of 50 years, Madeline Wheeler; two sisters Joyce Busick and Anna Lehr; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Bohunka Wheeler; son Paul Wheeler; daughter and boyfriend Laura Wheeler and Blair Allen; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Wheeler and Jimmy Lowman; and four grandchildren Sophie, Edward, Jameson, and Killian.

Maurice was a diehard fan of the Washington Capitals and a baseball fanatic. He was a lover of cheeseburgers, Italian food, Billy’s meatball subs, and all things sweet. When he was not working in Baltimore, Maurice enjoyed the Boardwalk (especially Thrashers French Fries), traveling, watching movies and listening to Oldies.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Wheeler. There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m., at the Community Church of Ocean Pines on Saturday, July 9 followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon in his honor following the service in the Church Hall. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804 or the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 4777, New York, N.Y. 10163-4777.

Ricky Raiseem Whittington

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Ricky Raiseem Whittington, age 40, of Woodbridge, Va., died unexpectedly on Friday, June 10, 2022, from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash.

Ricky was born in Salisbury and was the son of Karen Whittington-White and the late Ricky Lemont Whittington.

Ricky was raised in Parsonsburg and graduated from Parkside High School in 2000, where he enjoyed playing football for the Parkside Rams. During his senior year, he was named Homecoming King.

After high school, he attended Morgan State University, obtaining a Master of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering. Ricky was an engineer in Geospatial Intelligence, where his co-workers often described him as someone who always led by example, had a strong work ethic, and was fun to be around. Ricky always made it known to others that he was the “protector” of his little brothers and sister. He was always showing a brother’s, unconditional love.

One of Ricky’s most significant accomplishments was being the father of his baby girl, Fairra. As a dad, Ricky always displayed kindness, patience, strength, and a fantastic sense of humor. His sense of humor was often highlighted in his stylish dress and love for the Washington Redskins/Commanders.

He is survived by his loving mother and father, Karen and Ernest White of Laurel, Del.; his beautiful daughter, Fairra Whittington of Woodbridge, Va.; three brothers, Ryan Whittington, Ernest White Jr. and Ayron White; sisters Phylita Reeves and Charise Beckett; uncles Kevin Whittington, Tony White and Michael Dickerson; aunts Tina Evans and Trina Dickerson; dear cousins Michelle Smiley, Craig Allen, Cory Willey, and Regina Joyner; grandmothers Pauline Pruitt and Peggy Bivens; grandfather Joe Harrison; and a host of loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Dickerson, and great-grandparents Clonie and Edna Pruitt, Nathaniel and Annie Whittington.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Delmar Fire Department, 301 E. Grove Street, Delmar, Del., where friends may call one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://gofund.me/077bcdb8 . All donations will be used for memorial services and all expenses incurred from our family’s tragic loss.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Violet Louise Lynch

GIRDLETREET — Violet Louise Lynch, age 87, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home in Girdletree.

Born in Berlin, she was one of 14 children born to the late Jerome Martin Holloway and Della Kate Cropper Holloway. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Russell Lynch, Sr. (2012). Surviving are

her children, Edward Russell Lynch Jr. of Snow Hill, Dale Allen Lynch and his wife Beverly of Pocomoke, David Wayne Lynch of Girdletree, John Ray Lynch of Pocomoke City and Brenda Sue Bounds and her husband Chester of Newark. There are four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Christine Brasure of Salisbury, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Edith Voellger, Reba Dennis, Edward Holloway, Dorothy Brittingham, Julia Widic, Frances Hudson, Vincent Holloway, Mary Fernandez, Rosalee Davis, Calvin Holloway, Madlyn Massey and Ruth Bailey.

Mrs. Lynch had been a beloved homemaker who also enjoyed cooking, baking, watching hummingbirds, and helping with their family seafood business. She had attended Spence Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 3 p.m. at Taylorville United Methodist Cemetery, 11252 Adkins Rd. Berlin, MD 21811. Rev. Terry Fort will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to Taylorville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 456, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.