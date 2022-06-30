FENWICK ISLAND – Five candidates are seeking three seats on the Fenwick Island Town Council this year.

In a special meeting held last Wednesday, the Fenwick Island Town Council accepted the names of five candidates who will vie for three council seats currently held by Vicki Carmean, Bill Rymer and Richard Benn.

In addition to Rymer and Benn, candidates for the 2022 election include Edward Bishop, Kimberly Espinosa and Eric Espinosa.

“There will be an election,” said Council Secretary Natalie Magdeburger.

On Aug. 6, Fenwick Island will hold its annual election to fill three positions on the town council with terms expiring in 2022. All council members serve two-year terms and are tasked with adopting ordinances and resolutions and determining the general goals and policies of Fenwick Island.

The deadline for voter registration has also been set for July 7, while the absentee ballot request deadline has been set for Aug. 5. The election will be held on Aug. 6, from 1-5 p.m. at town hall.

This year’s town council election will follow what can only be described as a divisive 2021 campaign, in which four newcomers – Magdeburger, Janice Bortner, Jacque Napolitano and Paul Breger – unseated the four challenging incumbents to secure seats on the dais.

Following a slew of resignations, Carmean, the only remaining incumbent on the town council, was appointed mayor, while Rymer and Benn were appointed to fill two council vacancies.

As Rymer and Benn were appointed to fill the remainder of a two-year term, their seats will be up for grabs in this year’s election. In a statement last week, Carmean will not be seeking a ninth term in office.

“After 18 years of serving on the Fenwick Council, I have decided to ‘retire’ from the town government,” she said. “I actually began my involvement with the town 20 years ago when I first moved to Fenwick as a full-time resident. Even when I took an occasional break from serving on the council, I stayed involved by going to the meetings and joining committees.”

She continued, “I have always felt a great deal of love for the town as well as a sense of responsibility as a citizen. During both the good and sometimes painful times in Fenwick’s past, I have tried to remain true to certain standards, like treating people with courtesy and respect as well as encouraging honest and transparent government. Serving as the Mayor this past year with a very talented council and dedicated staff has been the absolutely best experience.”

Carmean noted, however, that she is eager to spend time pursuing other personal interests.

“I am looking to journey down another road where there are more places to see and people to meet,” she said. “I am comfortable knowing that Fenwick is in a positive position to move forward. While I feel very fortunate and honored that I have been able to serve, now other very capable people have stepped forward to provide new ideas and contributions.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the town’s website for more information on election procedures, or to download a request form for an absentee ballot.