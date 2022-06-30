OCEAN CITY – On July 4th, Fish Tales Bar and Grill, located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City, will host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in the south parking lot at noon.

This amateur competition is open to anyone over the age of 18. The winner will receive at least a $1,000 cash prize, a trophy and bragging rights for an entire year.

Come and grab a cold drink from one of our bars and watch this family fun event. There will be seating available to watch the competition until 4 p.m.

The first 20 people to pre-register will be the contestants. To register, please visit the Bahia Marina Tackle Shop or Fish Tales Small Bar to sign up.

A registration fee of $10 is required to hold your spot. You must sign a waiver to participate.