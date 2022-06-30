1 Dead, 1 Injured In Collision

by

SNOW HILL – One individual perished and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision on Route 12 near Snow Hill on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on Route 12 near the Worcester County-Wicomico County line in Snow Hill. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Fusion operated by Joshua Capra, 23, of Salisbury, was traveling northbound on Route 12 and crossed the center lane.

Capra’s vehicle struck a southbound vehicle operated by Emani Press, 21, of Temperanceville, Va. Capra was pronounced deceased at the scene by Snow Hill EMS. Press was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Berlin barrack and the CRASH team. The investigation was assisted by Snow Hill Fire and EMS, Salisbury EMS and the Maryland State Highway Administration.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.