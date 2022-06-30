SNOW HILL – One individual perished and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision on Route 12 near Snow Hill on Tuesday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on Route 12 near the Worcester County-Wicomico County line in Snow Hill. The preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Fusion operated by Joshua Capra, 23, of Salisbury, was traveling northbound on Route 12 and crossed the center lane.

Capra’s vehicle struck a southbound vehicle operated by Emani Press, 21, of Temperanceville, Va. Capra was pronounced deceased at the scene by Snow Hill EMS. Press was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Berlin barrack and the CRASH team. The investigation was assisted by Snow Hill Fire and EMS, Salisbury EMS and the Maryland State Highway Administration.