Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) fifth graders participated in the D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program taught by Deputy Jake Howard of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. A special program was held Friday, June 3 where students received their D.A.R.E graduation certificates and hats. Pictured, above front row from left, are Head of Lower School Dr. Sara Timmons, Madison Andrews, Collin Hastings, Abby Ferguson, Sophia Mealy, Kristie Carr, Artemiy Klimins, Kaylin Zervakos and Emery Hammonds; second row, Vivian Spraul, Addyson Wisniewski, Londyn Davy, Ross Bergey, Timothy Hidell, Reed Grinestaff, Samko Poffenberger, Kylee Hutton and Ella Conev; third row, teacher Lisa Rill, Ella Tull, Caroline Burbage, Elle Wilsey, Sophia Nguyen, Emily Hafeli, Zane Freih, William McAllister, Emerson Bofinger and and teacher Camille Jenkins; back, Jaden Washington, Soren Poulsen, Ted Timmons, Jack Jarvis, Elliott Mason, John Parker, Brax Giardina and Howard.

Below, this year’s WPS DARE essay contest winners were Collin Hastings, left, Kristie Carr, second right, Sophia Mealy, right, and Best Student All-Round Abby Ferguson, second left. They are pictured with Deputy Jake Howard.