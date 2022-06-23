Wor-Wic Community College recently held a reception for employees who retired after many years of dedicated service to the college. Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic, in the back row at far left, is shown with some of this year’s retirees, from left, next to Hoy, Deborah D. Fries, assistant professor of mathematics, 37 years; and Dr. Edward T. Taylor, professor of biological science, 23 years. In the front row, from left, are Georgia Cooper, administrative associate III in the continuing education and workforce development division, 13 years; Nora L. Lebois, executive assistant to the president, 12 years; and Rosemarie Bagnall, administrative associate I in student services, 10 years.