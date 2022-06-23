ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Be prepared to face some challenges stirred up by an envious colleague. Your best defense is the Arian’s innate honesty. Stick with the truth, and you’ll come out ahead.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your sensitivity to the needs of others is admirable. But be careful to avoid those who would take unfair advantage of your good nature, especially where money is involved.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Having an optimistic attitude is fine, as far as it goes. But don’t be lulled into a false sense of confidence. There still are problems to deal with before you can totally relax.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might feel somewhat “crabby,” as you fuss over plans that don’t seem to work out. Maybe you’re trying too hard. Ease up and let things happen without forcing them.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Heed that keen Leonine instinct. It’s trying to tell you to delay making a decision until you’re sure there are no hidden problems that could cause trouble later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This is a good time to reach out to those who might be nursing hurt feelings over recent events. Best advice: Ignore any pettiness that could delay the healing process.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your understanding helps a colleague get through a difficult period. Although you didn’t do it for a reward, be assured that your actions will be repaid down the line.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You score some high marks in the workplace, which will count in your favor when you face the possibility of changing direction on your current career path.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your goal lies straight ahead. Stay focused on it and avoid distractions that could throw off your aim and cause potentially detrimental delays.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Keep that burst of exuberance in check and resist pushing through your new project before it’s ready. In your personal life, a family member again needs help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Paying attention to your work is important this week. But so are your relationships with those special people in your life. Make time for them as well.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Good news. Someone is about to repay a long-standing debt. But be warned. That same someone could try to charm you into lending it back unless you say no and mean it.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are sensitive to matters that involve your home and family. You would make a fine family-court judge or social worker.

(c) 2022 King Features Syndicate, Inc.