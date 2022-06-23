OCEAN CITY — As if the investigation of a vehicle-pedestrian collision in north Ocean City late Wednesday night wasn’t chaotic enough, a potentially rabid raccoon in the same area at the same time attacked a woman and later attacked another victim.

While members of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Traffic Safety Unit were investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision late Wednesday night, they were flagged down by a 35-year-old female who reported she had been attacked by a rabid raccoon. The female victim was treated by Ocean City EMS at the scene for injuries to her hand, but the raccoon was not immediately located, according to police reports.

About five hours later on Thursday morning, a second victim, an 85-year-old female, called 911 to report she had been attacked by a rabid racoon in the area of 141st Street. Officers responded and met with the victim. She was transported to Atlantic General Hospital by Ocean City EMS for treatment of several injuries from the attack.

Officers established a perimeter in an attempt to corral the raccoon. OCPD Animal Control officers responded to the scene and were able to capture the raccoon. Animal Control will transport the raccoon for testing to determine if it does have rabies.