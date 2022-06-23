Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday:

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy life style. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

June 24-25: Pollinator Garden Tour

The second annual Pollinator Garden Tour will take place with an exclusive preview event at Newport Farms. A self-guided tour covering eight pollinator-friendly gardens across Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Visit beautiful gardens landscaped with native plants, watch artists painting “en plein air” and gain inspiration for your own gardening projects. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, available at www.lowershorelandtrust.org on the News and Events page. There are five tour locations in Worcester County, one in Wicomico County and two in Somerset County. Attendees can visit the gardens between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Garden homeowners, Lower Shore Land Trust Staff, Master Gardeners, and volunteers will be available throughout Friday and Saturday to answer any garden related questions and share their unique stories and experiences.

June 25: Community Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, June 26) from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the driveways of our residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps will be available at the main entrance of the Parke located at Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway at the south entrance of Ocean Pines.

June 25: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street will host from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 25: BBQ, Singing

A backyard barbecue and hymn sing will be a great evening of food, fellowship, and song with all profits to benefit Stevenson United Methodist Church’s “Restore the Light” stained glass window refurbishment campaign. BBQ starts out in Stevenson’s courtyard outback at 4:30 to 6 p.m. and the hymn-sing/concert begins at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome.

June 26: Church Anniversary

The public is invited to the Sturgis Park pavilion, 100 River Street in Snow Hill at 3 p.m. for a worship celebration of the Makemie Presbyterian Churches’ 350th anniversary. This site honors the original location of Makemie Memorial Presbyterian of Snow Hill, which was within a block of the Pocomoke River. The celebration will center on Psalm 100 and will feature music and sermonettes from each century. Featured preachers are Rev. Len Hedges-Goettl, Rev. Kirk Dausman, Rev. Kerry Shull, and Rev. Barb Hedges-Goettl. Music is being organized by Rev. David Jones. (Anyone who would like to sing in the choir is invited to come for rehearsal at 2:30 p.m. on that day.) The public is invited to stop by the church building at 103 W. Market Street in downtown Snow Hill. You can open the front doors and come in to see the historic Gothic Revival building, which is on the national register.

June 30: Town Hall Meeting

The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss the proposed south station renovation at 6 p.m. at the South Station All residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the proposed renovation plans and why the renovation is needed. For those who will not be able to attend, a live stream option will be available and questions can be submitted in advance via the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/XF3DzciS9N

July 2: BBQ Chicken Platter

American Legion Post 123 in Berlin next to Rite Aid will host from 11 a.m. until. Platter includes half of a BBQ chicken, two sides and a roll. Price is $10.

July 4: Hot Dog Eating Contest

Fish Tales Bar and Grill, located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City, will host in their south parking lot at noon. This amateur competition is open to anyone over the age of 18. The winner will receive at least a $1,000 cash prize, a trophy and bragging rights for an entire year. There will be seating available to watch the competition until 4 p.m. The first 20 people to pre-register will be the contestants. To register, please visit the Bahia Marina Tackle Shop or Fish Tales Small Bar to sign up. Registration fee of $10 is required to hold your spot. You must sign a waiver to participate.

July 5: Candidates Forum

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce and Snow Hill Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum with the Maryland Congressional District 1 Democratic candidates from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will take place at the Old Firehouse located at 212 W. Green Street in Snow Hill. Heather Mizeur and Dave Harden are both vying for the Democrat vote during the state’s upcoming primary election on July 19. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions of both candidates.

July 8: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host from 4-6:30 p.m. at 123 N. Main Street. Prices are $14, one crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $10, crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table will be available.

July 16: Chicken BBQ Dinner

From 5 p.m. until sold out at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway. Includes choice of sides: baked beans, green beans, mac-n-cheese, oven potatoes, salad, roll and drink. Indoor dining or take-out available. Baked Goods available for an additional charge. Pre-orders recommended at bethany21811@gmail.com or 410-641-2186.

July 16: Harmony Fundraiser

The Delmarva Chorus, a chapter of the Sweet Adeline International (501c3), is hosting its annual fundraising event, “Coffee, Tea and Which Witch Harmony,” at 7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Maryland Community Center. The chorus, under the direction of Carol Ludwig, has been volunteering performances of acapella harmony to communities for many years. For a donation of $10, there will be free coffee, tea and homemade baked goods, a 50-50 raffle, raffle baskets, door prizes, lots of fun and more. For tickets and information, call Joann at 215-828-5521.

July 19: Quarter Auction

The Church of the Holy Spirit is having a Quarter Auction with doors opening at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7. Food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and include a paddle. Additional paddles are $2 each, or three for $5. They are limited, so get yours now. The church is located at 100th St. and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Call Jackie at 443-735-4275 for further information and for tickets.