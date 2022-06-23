Things I Like – June 24, 2022

A clean desk to start the week

Early-to-bed Sunday nights

Father’s Day Facebook memories

Bluewater Advertorial  

The beach at least once a weekend

Watching the bikers on Boardwalk mornings

A smooth technology change

Walking to church

Comeback stories

Crowds in Berlin during the week

Steph Curry

Big computer monitors

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.