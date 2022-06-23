BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team was well-represented when the Bayside South awards for the 2022 season were released last week.

The Seahawks won the Bayside South championship before falling to Kent Island in the Bayside Conference title game. When the Bayside South awards were announced last week, Hoffy Hoffman was named conference Coach of the Year. In addition, Decatur’s Joe Buxbaum was named Bayside South Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Buxbaum on the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur were Gabe Geiser, Shaki Bowen, Jeff Eichelberger, Austin Airey and Collin Fohner. Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team were Luke Bahlman, Lance Adams and Henry Brous. Earning honorable mention from Decatur were Luke Popielaski and Owen Sperry.