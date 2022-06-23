Richard Albert Riehl

BERLIN — Richard A. Riehl, age 83, of Berlin, passed away at Tidal Health in Salisbury on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Born in Washington D.C. he was the son of the late Phillip Riehl and Herta (Behrent) Riehl.

Dick grew up in Hyattsville, Md. He graduated from trade school and worked for several builders and construction companies before founding and operating Creative Builders and later Riehl’s Carpentry Services working on historic, commercial, government and residential projects in Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Anne Arundel counties as well as Washington, D.C. for 40 years.

Dick married Sophia (nee Atsalinos) in 1984 and they lived in Hyattsville and later, Burtonsville, Md. He retired from business in 1999 and moved to Berlin, Maryland in 2002. Dick loved life and enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing and crabbing, car shows, antiquing, traveling, and exploring little towns and historic places on the Eastern Shore. He was active in Community Lutheran Church, participating on the property committee, videoing liturgy for posting on the internet, and ushering. He loved his family, enjoyed family gatherings and hosted several family reunions.

He is survived by his wife, Sophia Riehl; brother, Phillip (Mike) Riehl (Marilyn); brother-in-law Mike Astalinos (Kim); 11 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and many great great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kurt Riehl (Loretta), and sister, Margaret Schanne-Riffe (Hans) and (Gene).

A funeral service will be held June 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Community Lutheran Church, 30897 Omar Road, Frankford, Del. 19945. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the services at Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard’s name to the Community Lutheran Church. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Eric Andrew Nilsson

OCEAN PINES — Eric Andrew Nilsson, age 93, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Born on Patriots Day, Sept. 11, 1928 in Jamaica, N.Y., he was the first son of Swedish immigrants Harry Nilsson and Svea Svensson.

He is survived by his wife, Hanne Nilsson; his children, Eric Scott Nilsson (Mary Lou), Scott M. Nilsson, Deborah Nilsson (Butch), Peter (Helene) and Lynn (Jimmy); and two sisters, Beverly Nilsson and Gail Bosch (Raymond). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Chad, Kate, Zach, Ricky, Daniel, Kyle, Nicole, Tyler, Kristin, Rebecca, Phil, Michelle, Danny, Brian and Sean, and five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Lydia, Amaya, Arianna and Adriann, Aubrey.

Eric lived his life with a love of the Lord, his family, his country and his service. In 1952, Eric was drafted into the Army and served in Korea during the war. He also served at the American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 as the historian and bingo leader for five years. He was a lieutenant in the Color Guard for 16 years and ran the veteran’s program for seven years, where he designed and distributed a flag and cross pin after the attacks on 9/11. Eric also spearheaded the Wall of Valor project, where he designed window boxes that depicted each American war.

Eric worked for Rhinegold Brewery in New York, Long Island and Westchester County area. He started as a call order-based person, calling bars and grills, restaurants, etc. Then he was promoted to a relief salesman, salesman and the last position as a Chain Sales Manager working out of the Brooklyn Brewery until it closed in 1973. Eric was able to obtain a job interview with Phillip Morris, Miller Brewing Company and was hired as a Regional Chain Sales Manager for the metro New York market. After several years in this capacity, Eric was promoted and transferred to Miller Corporate Headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as a National Chain Sales Representative. He received several national top sales awards. Eric was the only employee in national chain sales to receive top sales awards in two consecutive years.

Eric’s wife of 42 years, Maddie, passed away in 1990 and Eric transferred back to the metro New York area and, in 1992, retired from the Miller Brewing Co. He remarried in January 1992 to Hanne. They were introduced by a mutual friend, went out on a blind date and have been enjoying life to the fullest every day since.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Maddie; two sons, Guy P. Nilsson, and Gregg A. Nilsson; and a sister, Nora Abrams.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at noon at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 10301 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, Md. 21842. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled Veterans Association. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.