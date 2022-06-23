OCEAN CITY — One juvenile suspect has been arrested and other suspects are still being sought after a triple stabbing during a downtown altercation late Monday night.

The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a serious assault that occurred shortly before midnight on Monday. OCPD officers observed a fight between multiple individuals and approached the altercation. OCPD officers located three victims suffering from stab wounds.

Ocean City EMS responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care to the victims. One victim, an 18-year-old male from Wye Mills, Md. was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and has since been released. A second victim, a 21-year-old male also from Wye Mills, was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware and is currently in stable condition. A third victim, a 17-year-old male from Centreville, Md., was transported by Ocean City EMS to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and is currently in stable condition.

A juvenile male involved in the altercation was arrested and has been charged with affray. Additional suspects fled the scene. Detectives with the OCPD Criminal Investigation Division were still investigating the incident as of Thursday.

The OCPD is asking any individuals with information or video regarding the incident to contact Dfc. Whitmer at dwhitmer@oceancitymd.gov, or call 410-723-6604. Anonymous tips can be left by contacting the Crime Tip Line at 410-520-5136, or email to crimetips@oceancitymd.gov.