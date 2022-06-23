The scene in north Ocean City is pictured Wednesday night. Photo by Ed Chambers

OCEAN CITY – For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Coastal Highway late Wednesday night.

Around 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 139th Street for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed the pedestrian, a 43-year-old female, was crossing the highway from east to west in a crosswalk, but against a no-walk signal, according to police reports.

The pedestrian was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional by Ocean City EMS. As of Thursday morning, she was listed as stable, but in critical condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene. OCPD officers determined alcohol was not a factor for the driver. The OCPD Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident. Following the collision, southbound traffic on Coastal Highway from 140th Street was diverted to Sinepuxent Avenue for several hours.

Wednesday night’s vehicle-pedestrian collision came after a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision on Monday night involving a visiting volunteer firefighter. While vehicle-pedestrian collisions have waned in recent years thanks in part to an aggressive Walk Smart campaign and increased crosswalks and signage, the two incidents this week serve as a reminder to follow common-sense safety tips.

In Monday’s incident, the victim was not in a crosswalk. In Wednesday’s incident, the victim was in a marked crosswalk, but was crossing against a “no walk” signal. On Thursday, the OCPD reissued some common-sense safety tips.

“There are many great places to walk in Ocean City” said OCPD Deputy Communications Director Ashley Miller. “No matter where you walk, you must follow the rules and signals.”

Miller issued some safety tips for pedestrians. Press the crosswalk button and always cross at and within marked crosswalks. Look, pay attention, and then cross. Follow all traffic signal signs and lane markings. Use the sidewalk and do not cross in the middle of the street. Wear light-colored or reflective clothing so drivers can see you, and always try to make eye contact with drivers.

“The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down in Ocean City,” she said. “Many visitors enjoy the town’s nightlife. When you’re out and about at night, remember to stay on the sidewalks and continue to use the crosswalks. Be sure to stay visible to drivers and wear light or reflective clothing. Don’t cut across parking lots to save a few steps.”