General Levin Winder Chapter of the DAR Installed New Officers

dThe General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) installed new officers at a recent meeting at Don’s Seafood, Snow Hill, Maryland. Maryland State Society Vice Regent, Liz Dearing, installed officers Tally Hann, regent; Darlene Stevens, recording secretary; Carol Wanzer, treasurer; Sharon Moak, historian; Gail Weldin, registrar.