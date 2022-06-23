OCEAN CITY – For the second time this week, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Coastal Highway late Wednesday night. Around 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of Coastal Highway and 139th Street for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY -- Concerns about some elements in the terms sheet for the OC Air Show contract in future years caused resort officials this week to table a discussion on the proposed document. Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo on Tuesday presented Tuesday the basic framework for negotiations on a new three-year contract with…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY -- A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY -- With declining ridership and persistent recruiting challenges, resort officials this week voted to hike the pay rate for municipal bus drivers, solid waste department drivers and supervisors, potentially staving off a planned walkout. Last week, the Transportation Committee reviewed early summer season ridership numbers for the municipal bus system and the continued…
Read More »