Scholarship winners with Art League of Ocean City Board members and sponsors, from left, are Lottie Nickell, Sarah Hancock, Rina Thaler, Sherrie Beckstead, Kayla Halbig, MacKenzie Williams, Serap Aksu, Virginia Outten, Alexis Kagan and Emily Schwab. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City is celebrating 31 years of providing college scholarships, awarding 75 scholarships since 1991 to local students pursuing a college degree in the visual and performing arts. In 2022, six Worcester County students received college scholarships from the Art League.

This year’s scholarships include the second $5,000 Sidney M. Beckstead Award, in honor of the entrepreneur, artist, and jeweler who passed away in 2020. The recipient is MacKenzie Williams of Berlin who will attend the School of Visual Arts in New York City to pursue a career in cartooning and illustration.

“Sid began his career in the jewelry industry in Ocean City,” Sherrie Beckstead said. “It is with great humility and honor that we celebrate Sid’s creative gifts by awarding a scholarship in his name.”

The Art League also awarded five $1,000 scholarships, funded through the Katherine Ellen Brown Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and through the Art League scholarship fund.

The second Eva Fox Award in memory of the mother of the Art League Executive Director Rina Fox Thaler went to Lottie Nickell of Ocean Pines, who will attend the Savannah College of Art & Design for fashion design and the business of beauty. Nickell volunteered as an intern for the Art League throughout her senior year at SDHS.

“I am thrilled that Lottie was selected for this scholarship in memory of my dear mom, Eva Fox. My mother loved taking classes and participating in activities at the Art League,” Thaler said.

The other 2022 scholarship recipients are Serap Aksu of Ocean City who will attend the University of Maryland Eastern Shore to major in cartooning; Kayla Halbig of Ocean City who will attend Towson University in the field of graphic design; Sarah Hancock of Ocean City, a multi-year scholarship recipient, who attends Salisbury University majoring in illustration and teaching; and Alexis Kagan of Pocomoke City, also a multi-year scholarship recipient, who is earning a BFA at Salisbury University in drawing and a Master’s degree in education.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.