SNOW HILL – The second annual Pollinator Garden Tour will take place Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.

The Pollinator Garden Tour is a self-guided tour covering eight pollinator-friendly gardens across Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Visit beautiful gardens landscaped with native plants, watch artists painting “en plein air,” and gain inspiration for your own gardening projects. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, available at www.lowershorelandtrust.org on the News and Events page.

There are five tour locations in Worcester County, one in Wicomico County, and two in Somerset County. Attendees can visit the gardens between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25. Attendees can choose to visit some or all the gardens. Garden homeowners, Lower Shore Land Trust Staff, Master Gardeners, and volunteers will be available throughout Friday and Saturday to answer any garden related questions and share their unique stories and experiences.

Artists painting at the gardens will include Linda Steere, Michel Demanche, John Schisler, Laura Kelley, Jan Coulbourne, Polly Smith Melvin, Gail Stern, Randy Hofman, and Natalie Blanton. There will also be a number of mini workshops throughout the weekend, covering topics such as beekeeping, invasive species, turning lawns to meadows, and more.

While you are on the tour, stop in Dockside Pocomoke and support good things while enjoying good food. Dockside will donate 10% of the proceeds both days between noon and 4 p.m. to the Lower Shore Land Trust.

Event sponsors include Laura Jenkins, Ayers Creek Adventures, Bank of Delmarva, Baked Dessert Café, Element Soil, Rural Maryland Council, Maryland’s Coast, Delmarva Public Media, Pocomoke River Canoe Company, Church Mouse Thrift Shop of Berlin, MD, Goody Hill Sand & Gravel, Bruder Hill, DGM Insurance, Truitt Farms, Nancy Howard, Thomas Gardens, Patricia Kernan, and Eastern Shore Forest Products.