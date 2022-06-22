Northbound traffic on Coastal Highway was blocked for more than three hours Monday night. Photo by Ed Chambers

OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention.

The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street at the time of the collision. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by police officers and Ocean City EMS, but the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified as Noah Day, 22, of Elkton, Md., later identified as volunteer firefighter in town for the annual Maryland State Fireman’s Association (MSFA) convention, which began on Monday. The driver, a 44-year-old male from Berlin, remained at the scene.

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating to determine the cause of the collision. Alcohol was determined not to be a factor for the driver of the vehicle. The Traffic Safety Unit is asking any individuals with information regarding the incident to contact Pfc. Ramirez at yramirez@oceancitymd.gov, or call the department’s tip line at 410-520-5136. Emails can also be sent to crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or the department can be contacted directly at (410) 723-6610.

Northbound Coastal Highway traffic from 45th Street to 48th Street was diverted to an alley for roughly three-and-a-half hours while officers processed the scene of the crash.

At the end of Tuesday’s regular meeting, Mayor Rick Meehan referenced the return of the Maryland State Fireman’s Association (MSFA) convention and the tragic loss of a visiting volunteer firefighter.

“It was great to welcome the Maryland State Fireman’s Association on Monday morning to the town of Ocean City,” he said. “They’re back after a two-year absence. They’re back in force and they are extremely happy to be here.”

Meehan then referenced the tragic incident on Monday night involving an association member.

“Unfortunately, there was an accident last night on Coastal Highway and there was a pedestrian that was killed,” he said. “It is very unfortunate, and it hasn’t happened in a number of years in Ocean City. What makes it even more relevant was he was a volunteer firefighter from Northeast here for the convention. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this gentleman and his family and all of the members of the MSFA. I talked to them today and I expressed our grief and our support for the family and the organization.”