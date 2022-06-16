ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Information you need might be coming in sporadically, but at least what you’re getting is valuable. Continue to wait until more is available before acting on that career move.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You continue on an upbeat cycle, and with that strong Taurean energy you should see favorable results from your hard work. A pleasant surprise awaits you in your private life.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A misunderstanding needs more time to be worked out. Don’t give up on it just yet. Remain open to providing explanations, if called for. Another friend offers good advice.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Fast action can correct a seemingly minor problem that has taken on some unexpectedly difficult aspects. Stay with it until it’s resolved. News on a more positive note is due soon.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Some snags could cause delays in those plans you’re eager to see put into operation. But be patient. The Clever Cat will soon have good reason to celebrate a job well done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Be careful not to let that Virgin sensitivity dissuade you from being the hardheaded realist you should be at this time. Your goals are in sight. Stay focused on them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A more positive aspect opens up, allowing you to make some important changes in a personal situation. Remember to seek balance and avoid extremes as you proceed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): This is a good week to get out and enjoy the fine times you missed while you were so deep in those workaday projects. Be sure to share it with that special person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Work and play are in balance this week. However, expect news that could tip things toward the workplace for quite a while. But all to a good end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You’re more productive on the job than you have been in some time. That’s good. But be careful not to overlook some situations developing in your private life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’ve been doing a lot for others (as usual). But now it’s time to focus on your needs, including finally going on that long-delayed trip you’ve been hoping to make.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): It’s all smoothly going on ‘twixt you and that very special person in your life. But a colleague causes some disruption on the job that you might be called on to help settle.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are sensitive to the needs of others. But you’re no pushover. You would make a fine teacher, psychologist or minister.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.