Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy life style. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus hosts with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

June 17: Surf Film Premiere

The premiere of a new surf documentary film by local surfer/filmmaker Danny Herlihy has been announced for Friday, June 17 at Seacrets Morley Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the premiere at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

June 18: Teach A Kid To Fish

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will host the annual Teach A Kid To Fish Day from 9-11 a.m. at the South Gate Pond near the Sports Core Pool. Kids of all ages are invited to learn fishing skills and techniques with the members of the Ocean Pines Anglers Club. Please bring your own rod. Bait will be provided. There will be a drawing for a free rod and reel. The event is free. No pre-registration is required.

June 18: Summer Fun Kickoff

Join Germantown School Community Heritage Center for its annual Summer Fun Kickoff from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. This family- friendly, FUN, free event offers a moon bounce, “Tales & Scales,” a touch tank, a fire truck display, sheriff department dog show, museum tours and more. Rain Date is Saturday, June 25.

June 18: Juneteenth Celebration

Join the Sturgis One Room School Museum in Pocomoke for a Juneteenth celebration block party with food, fun, and fellowship from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 209 Willow Street in Pocomoke. Everyone is invited to this free event featuring free tours of the Sturgis Museum, a bounce house for kids, music by DJ Rob Little, and great food like fried fish and fries by Unionville Lodge #45. Vendors are still accepted and registration is open at sturgisschoolmuseum.com/events.

June 20: Bike Night

Bikers Without Borders Foundation will be hosting a June bike night to benefit Special Olympics Maryland at OC Eateries. DJ Mikey will be spinning the tunes and 10% of all the sales from the evening at will be donated directly to Special Olympics Maryland, one of the BWOB core charities. Car and Jeep clubs always welcome. bikerswithoutbordersfoundation@gmail.com.

June 22: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in the Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to join to meet fellow veterans and consider joining the Detachment and support the mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. 410-430-7181 or email websergeant@firststatemarines.org.

June 23: NARFE Meeting

The National Active Retired Federation Employees (NARFE) Chapter 2274 Ocean Area’s next meeting is to be held at Denny’s at 6104 Coastal Highway at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast meeting cost is $10 for a complete meal.

June 24-25: Pollinator Garden Tour

The second annual Pollinator Garden Tour will take place with an exclusive preview event at Newport Farms. A self-guided tour covering eight pollinator-friendly gardens across Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Visit beautiful gardens landscaped with native plants, watch artists painting “en plein air” and gain inspiration for your own gardening projects. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, available at www.lowershorelandtrust.org on the News and Events page. There are five tour locations in Worcester County, one in Wicomico County and two in Somerset County. Attendees can visit the gardens between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Garden homeowners, Lower Shore Land Trust Staff, Master Gardeners, and volunteers will be available throughout Friday and Saturday to answer any garden related questions and share their unique stories and experiences.

June 25: Community Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, June 26) from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the driveways of our residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps will be available at the main entrance of the Parke located at Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway at the south entrance of Ocean Pines.

June 25: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street will host from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 25: BBQ, Singing

A backyard barbecue and hymn sing will be a great evening of food, fellowship, and song with all profits to benefit Stevenson United Methodist Church’s “Restore the Light” stained glass window refurbishment campaign. BBQ starts out in Stevenson’s courtyard outback at 4:30 to 6 p.m. and the hymn-sing/concert begins at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone is welcome.

June 26: Church Anniversary

The public is invited to the Sturgis Park pavilion, 100 River Street in Snow Hill at 3 p.m. for a worship celebration of the Makemie Presbyterian Church’s 350th anniversary. This site honors the original location of Makemie Memorial Presbyterian of Snow Hill, which was within a block of the Pocomoke River. The celebration will center on Psalm 100 and will feature music and sermonettes from each century. Featured preachers are Rev. Len Hedges-Goettl, Rev. Kirk Dausman, Rev. Kerry Shull, and Rev. Barb Hedges-Goettl. Music is being organized by Rev. David Jones. (Anyone who would like to sing in the choir is invited to come for rehearsal at 2:30 p.m. on that day.) The public is invited to stop by the church building at 103 W. Market Street in downtown Snow Hill. You can open the front doors and come in to see the historic Gothic Revival building, which is on the national register.

July 5: Candidates Forum

The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce and Snow Hill Chamber of Commerce will host a public forum with the Maryland Congressional District 1 Democratic candidates from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will take place at the Old Firehouse located at 212 W. Green Street in Snow Hill. Heather Mizeur and Dave Harden are both vying for the Democrat vote during the state’s upcoming primary election on July 19. The public is invited to attend and will have the opportunity to ask questions of both candidates.