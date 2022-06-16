Michael Kent Beatty

OCEAN CITY – Michael Kent Beatty was born in Baltimore on Sept. 23, 1948, to the late Robert H. Beatty and

Margaret L. Beatty (nee Sullivan). He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy, and his sister Barbara (“Bobbie”) Corbett. He was pre-deceased by his other sister, Harriet L. Johnson.

Joining the Air Force in 1967, his final duty station in 1970 took him to Ching Chuan Kang Royal Chinese Air Force Base, Taichung, Taiwan, where he performed duties as an Admin in Special Actions, and as a Disc Jockey for American Forces Radio.

While overseas, Airman Beatty also participated as the hospital liaison for “Operation Amnesty,” a program that assisted individuals with drug problems to get the aid they needed and guarantee to them no less than a medical discharge.

Michael’s love for radio began in Ocean City as a part-time DJ on WETT in 1966. His career in radio reached a high point in 2006 when he was hired by Ocean 98 in Ocean City, and had a weekend position playing music, mostly from the 60’s, the music that he loved so much.

Michael was certainly best known for his career as a club DJ in Ocean City where he was known as “DJ Batman.” Offering to play some music for his friend that opened a new bar in OC on Memorial Day weekend in 1981, he fully expected to only play that weekend as a favor to his friend, but fate had other plans.

His unique format and crowd participation caught on immediately and resulted in a 40-plus year career that included over 8,000 bookings at over 500 different venues, including over 25 colleges throughout the mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Michael was also very active with many local charities, volunteering his services always for free to the fundraiser. He saw this as a way to give back something to a town he loved so much – a town that gave him the opportunity to live a wonderful life.

His proudest moment came when he was asked to deliver the keynote address at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial on Memorial Day 2015.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Road, Berlin, Md. 21811, in Michael’s name. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Robert Kurt Rosenberg

SELBYVILLE — Robert Kurt Rosenberg, age 60, of Selbyville, Del., formerly of Bethesda, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Kurt was born in Washington, D.C. on May 3, 1962, son of the late Robert G. Rosenberg and the late Pauline M. (White) Rosenberg. He was the owner and operator of Midlantic Marine Center in Selbyville, Del. for over 20 years.

Kurt worked hard and lived his life to the fullest not letting anything slow him down. He loved animals of all types, especially dogs, and would never miss a chance to say hello to any dog passing by. Kurt was always fostering or rescuing older dogs with difficult health issues and provided them with a loving and nurturing environment. He was an avid boat racer with his friends, and just loved being on the water. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed traveling, spending time on a boat and listening to live music usually with a whipped orange crush in his hand. Kurt was always dedicated to supporting the community and humane society, his generosity was well known by all. He was a great friend to many wonderful people and always found time for a friendly conversation.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Rosenberg. He will be missed by his beloved wife, Justyna M. Rosenberg, and many friends.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. where a prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View, Del.

In lieu of flowers, Kurt would want you to make a donation in his name to the Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811 or by visiting www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

Donna Valerie Hreshko

OCEAN PINES — Donna “Dee” Valerie Hreshko, 84, of Ocean Pines, passed on June 10, 2022. She was born to Don Leo and Gertrude Leo on July 17, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, John Hreshko, Jr.

She was married to the love of her life, John Hreskho Sr., for 61 years and boy did they live. It was a life well lived. They traveled together, worked together and built a beautiful life and family. They finally settled in Ocean Pines in 1981.

Together, they raised two children, John Hreshko, Jr. and Dana Ward (Nelson Ward). She was a sister to Gail Schulties, Mark Leo (Maureen Leo), and June Leo-Randazzo and an aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was an amazing grandmother to four grandchildren, Kelsie Bowen (William Bowen), Jonathan Ward (Kelsey Ward), Blaine Ward and Rachel Hreshko. She also had five great-grandchildren, Jackson Ward, Everleigh Bowen, Ryder Ward, Lincoln Bowen and Scarlett Ward. Her family was her pride and joy; she loved spending time with them; she never missed a birthday or a holiday with them and took every opportunity she could to make memories. She was intelligent, witty, never turned down a game of Rummikub or mancala, and always had the last word.

Donna worked in real estate for over 40 years and was passionate about creating. She was known to be “artsy” and handy; she could fix or make just about anything and created beautiful works of art, stained glass was her specialty. Dee loved living on the Eastern Shore and greatly enjoyed fishing, crabbing and clamming. The memories and traditions Dee created will live on forever in the hearts of her family, she was a truly amazing woman.

Donna requested a celebration of life be held in her honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. Details for friends and family will be provided at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.

Kellyn R. Landis

OCEAN CITY — Kellyn R. Landis, age 54, passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean City on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

She was born in York, Pa. on July 28, 1967, and was the daughter of Ruth A. (Shindler) Landis and the late Samuel M.O. Landis.

In addition to her loving mother, she is survived by her brother, Andrew P. Landis and wife Jessica of Red Lion, Pa., and nephews Brandon, Chase, and Connor. Kellyn also leaves to cherish her memory many aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends, local and far.

Kellyn loved to fish and clam in her favorite Ocean City spots, traveling to Florida and dining at her favorite local venue, the Full Moon. She had a love for football, especially the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. She had a passion for animals, music, and American Idol. And there was no bigger Bon Jovi fan than Kellyn as she knew and would sing every word.

Kellyn graduated from Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 in May 1988 and spent 12 years as a Laborer at Shadowfax in York, Pa.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St. in Selbyville, Del. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., the service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon immediately following at Selbyville Volunteer Fire Hall, 30 N. Main Street, Selbyville, Del.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kellyn’s memory may be made to the Ocean City Reef Foundation, P.O. Box 1072, Ocean City, Md. 21843 (ocreefs.org) or to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Camillo Jerry Arcilesi

OCEAN CITY — Camillo “Charles” Jerry Arcilesi, age 86, of Ocean City, died June 3 at Gull Creek Assisted Living in Berlin. He was born in Baltimore to Camillo Joseph Arcilesi and Marie Pribyl.

Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma Lee; son David J. Arcilesi (Brenda); and daughter Leslie M. Watzin (Jim). He was so proud of his grand-children — David Jr, Kirsten Richards (Justin), Amanda Simmons (Nathan), Natalie Arcilesi, Shaleen “Shay” Kappel (Michael), Sabrina Cosick and Andrew Gusick (Christie).

Charles loved his great grand-children — Charlee, Lincoln, Trent Kappel, Sebastian and Cecilia Simmons, Cali, Bennett and Lawson Cusick.

He is survived by his brother, Richard Arcilesi. Charles was preceded in death by his brother Salvatore Alfred Arcilesi.

While living in Baltimore, he graduated from Baltimore Poly Tech and Johns Hopkins University. Charles enjoyed working in the space industry. He worked for NASA for 38 years as a project and program manager at Goddard, NASA headquarters and Marshall Space Flight Center. After retiring, he returned to work at Aerospace and DARPA in DC.

He always loved living on the water. His favorite hobby was crabbing on the Wye River.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.easternshorecremation.com.

James Franklin Roseman, Jr.

BERLIN — James Franklin Roseman, Jr., age 72, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Born in Harrisburg, Pa., he was the son of the late James Franklin Roseman, Sr. and Jean McGrady Roseman.

Jim graduated from Juniata College in 1971 with a BS degree in Business Administration. He excelled as a pitcher on both his High School and College Baseball teams, and then continued coaching both his sons and their little league teams for 12 years.

Jim owned Roseman Insurance Assoc. for 37 years until he and his wife Mary retired to Ocean Pines, Md. This is where Jim and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October of 2021.

Jim loved going to the beach, fishing, taking cruises, and really loved spending time with his family and five beautiful granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Roseman; two sons, David Roseman (Tara), and Daniel Roseman (Ashley); a sister, Jill Leffler; and five grandchildren, Madison, Macie, Ava, Emilia and Cora.

Services were held. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Gyula Gaal

OCEAN PINES — Gyula (Julius) Gaal, age 85 years, passed away at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Born in Hungary, he was the youngest son of the late Gabor and Margit (Gondol) Gaal.

A Freedom Fighter for the Hungarian Resistance, Julius escaped from Hungary in 1957 at the age of 20. He joined his sister Irma’s family in New Jersey. He proudly became a US citizen. He moved to Washington, DC, where he earned his Business degree from Benjamin Franklin University, and became the first hotel Controller of the famous Watergate Hotel. Julius met his wife, Sandy, at the Watergate, and they started their family in Takoma Park. As part of the Marriott Corp., he became the first Controller/Budget Director of the new Carousel Hotel in Ocean City and moved his family to Ocean Pines. In 1985, Julius became the first general manager of the Dunes Manor Hotel.

After leaving the hospitality industry, Julius became a Realtor where he specialized in the lower Eastern Shore for over 20 years, helping clients to find their dream homes before finally retiring. He loved tending to his yard and garden, and sitting on the porch, watching and being entertained by the people and nature around him. Julius’ mastery of Hungarian cuisine for the home kitchen was greatly cherished by close friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Gaal; son, John Gaal (Kim); daughter, Margit Ellis-Gaal (Jamie); grandchildren, Tiffany Gaal, Joshua Gaal (fiancée Megan) and Sawyer Ellis-Gaal; brother-in-law, John Ross and sister-in-law, Jeannie Hummel; nieces, Margit Meszaros and Susan Kiraly; nephew, Frank Kiraly (Valerie); and many other beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City, Maryland 1705 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, Md. 21842. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home, 108 Williams Street, Berlin, Md. Contributions in Julius’ memory may be made to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial, PO Box 1576, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.