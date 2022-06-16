Participants are pictured warming up for last weekend’s Soles for Seniors Walk. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL– MAC, Inc. celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday with an exciting daylong program at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury. More than 1,000 people attended.

The centerpiece of the day was MAC’s Active Aging Expo, designed to showcase the many ways seniors can stay engaged, healthy and independent as they age. Numerous area businesses and community organizations also were on hand offering information on their services that enhance the lives of seniors. A total of 60 booths were open. Other Expo offerings were speakers, demonstrations, raffles, door prizes and giveaways, entertainment, networking opportunities, and much more.

The day started with MAC’s Soles for Seniors walk. Teams and individuals signed up to walk a mile, with proceeds to benefit MAC’s Connections senior center activities, Life Bridges Dementia Day Program, and Senior Emergency Fund. Nearly $6,000 was raised for the programs.

TidalHealth brought its popular HealthFest to the Civic Center, filling the Flanders rooms with all kinds of health screenings and medical information. The Blood Bank of Delmarva was on hand to hold a community blood drive.

In the afternoon, MAC presented numerous Community Partnership Awards. The Empower Award was presented to VFW Meuse Post 194, in recognition of its longtime generosity and support of MAC in its mission of meeting the critical needs of Wicomico County seniors, and particularly veterans, across the Lower Shore. A Connect Award went to Tri Community Mediation in honor of its work leading a unified community response to support area vulnerable populations. A Connect Award also was presented to Dr. Memo Diriker, in recognition of his leadership of the GrayShore Summit and advocacy for seniors on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Engage Awards were presented to the Wicomico County Commission on Aging for its many years of service addressing issues that impact seniors’ quality of life; and to the Worcester Commission on Aging, Somerset County Commission on Aging and Delmarva Community Services in Dorchester County, to recognize each for many years of providing exemplary services that enrich the lives of seniors.

Following the awards was the presentation of GrayShore Report 2022 Aging in Place: A Report to the Community. The report examines challenges older people face as they age in place, such as health care, housing and transportation.