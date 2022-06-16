Local Lax Clubs Enjoys Big Tourney Weekend

by

OCEAN CITY- The local Saltwater Mid-Atlantic Lacrosse Club enjoyed a highly successful last weekend,

saltwater boys beach lax fest champs

The Saltwater Lacrosse Club’s boys’ 2031 team last weekend won their division in the Aloha Beach Lax Festival played on fields all over northern Worcester County.
Submitted photo

bringing home first-place trophies in various age and gender brackets in area tournaments.

The Aloha Lacrosse Beach Lax Festival was held at venues all over northern

Bluewater Advertorial  

Worcester County last weekend. Saltwater Mid-Atlantic boys’ 2031 team won the championship, going 4-1 in their division. The Saltwater boys lost to MadLax, 5-4, in their opener, but then ran the table to win the title in their division.

Meanwhile, the Aloha Lacrosse girls’ Beach Lax Festival was going on a

saltwater girls beach lax fest champs

The Saltwater Mid-Atlantic Lacrosse Club’s girls’ 2026 team won the championship in their division in the Aloha Beach Lax Festival in Ocean City last weekend.
Submitted photo

Northside Park in Ocean City all weekend. Saltwater Mid-Atlantic’s girls’ 2026 team ran the table, to win the title game in the “B” division.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.