OCEAN CITY- The local Saltwater Mid-Atlantic Lacrosse Club enjoyed a highly successful last weekend,

bringing home first-place trophies in various age and gender brackets in area tournaments.

The Aloha Lacrosse Beach Lax Festival was held at venues all over northern

Worcester County last weekend. Saltwater Mid-Atlantic boys’ 2031 team won the championship, going 4-1 in their division. The Saltwater boys lost to MadLax, 5-4, in their opener, but then ran the table to win the title in their division.

Meanwhile, the Aloha Lacrosse girls’ Beach Lax Festival was going on a

Northside Park in Ocean City all weekend. Saltwater Mid-Atlantic’s girls’ 2026 team ran the table, to win the title game in the “B” division.