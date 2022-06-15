Tindley Mural Underway In Berlin BERLIN– Work is underway this week on the long-awaited mural depicting the Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley. Tindley, the gospel music icon born in Berlin, is being recognized with a mural on the side of the Bruder Hill building. Artist Jay Coleman is on site this week painting the expanse of what was once empty… Read More »

Md. Man Apprehended After Weekend Stabbing OCEAN CITY -- An Ellicott City, Md. man is being held without bond this week following a downtown stabbing incident early Sunday morning that sent a male victim to Shock Trauma in critical condition. Around 4:15 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street for a…

Floating Islands Project Aims To Restore Bird Habitats BERLIN – Three species of endangered colonial nesting birds in the coastal bays are showing signs of rebounding thanks to an innovative floating island project that has created nesting habitat. Three of Maryland's state-listed endangered colonial nesting water birds, including the common tern, the royal tern and the black skimmer, have seen their numbers in…