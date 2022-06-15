Things I Like – June 17, 2022

by

Remembering chats with Mike Beatty

OC Air Show’s practice day

Berlin’s Broad Street Station

x Advertorial FirstService Residential AF

Students learning financial literacy

A smooth phone update

Watching crowd reactions at the Air Show

A pool dip after yard work

The growth of Berlin’s bathtub races

Parental mixed emotions that come with last day of school

When my teenager hears me

Sunshine after a quick storm

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.