Worcester Preparatory School Held a Bike Rodeo

Students COn Friday, May 20, Worcester Preparatory School teachers, in partnership with Ocean City Police Cpl. Joe Bushnell held a Bike Rodeo where they conducted classroom sessions and an outdoor obstacle course for students to learn bike safety and maintenance. Pictured, above from left, are first graders Ethan Arnold, Connor McCallum and Margot Hidell.