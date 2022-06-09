Worcester Preparatory School Academic Convocation Ceremony Held

by

Students DThe annual Worcester Preparatory School Academic Convocation ceremony was held last month where awards were given for academic achievement in all subject areas and service to the school. The evening’s most prestigious Academic Convocation award winners are pictured. Above, sophomore Hunter Simons earned the Grade 9-11 Best All-Round Student presented by Head of School Dr. John McDonald. Best All-Round student awards are selected by a written vote of faculty and staff.