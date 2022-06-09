Things I Like – June 10, 2022

by

Driving with all the windows down and the radio up

Acai bowls on the beach

A no-cloud blue sky

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

A lightbulb moment for my teen

Q&A interviews

Beach mornings

Pool afternoons

Blunt election candidates

New special events

Quiet Sunday nights at home

Steamed crabs a couple times a month

