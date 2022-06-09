BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team was well-represented when the Bayside South awards were announced this week, including Coach of the Year honors for Head Coach Lindsay Owens.

The Seahawks had an outstanding season, winning the Bayside South championship before falling to Queen Anne’s in the Bayside Conference title game. When the Bayside South awards were announced last week, Owens was named Coach of the Year. Named to the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur on defense were Emma Meyer and Meredith Eitel. Named to the All-Bayside South first team from midfield were Mia Kemp, Shelby Rosemond and Darby Moore. Named to the All-Bayside South first team on attack from Decatur was Aubrey Mumford.

Named to the All-Bayside South second team were Megan Wheeler, Abby Melito, Alina Bernal-Clark and Sadie Kaufmann. Ryliegh Cunnane and Hannah Short were named to the All-Bayside South honorable mention team.