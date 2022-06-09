Seahawks Named to All-Bayside South Teams

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team was well-represented when the Bayside South awards were announced this week, including Coach of the Year honors for Head Coach Lindsay Owens.

The Seahawks had an outstanding season, winning the Bayside South championship before falling to Queen Anne’s in the Bayside Conference title game. When the Bayside South awards were announced last week, Owens was named Coach of the Year. Named to the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur on defense were Emma Meyer and Meredith Eitel. Named to the All-Bayside South first team from midfield were Mia Kemp, Shelby Rosemond and Darby Moore. Named to the All-Bayside South first team on attack from Decatur was Aubrey Mumford.

Named to the All-Bayside South second team were Megan Wheeler, Abby Melito, Alina Bernal-Clark and Sadie Kaufmann. Ryliegh Cunnane and Hannah Short were named to the All-Bayside South honorable mention team.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.