Salisbury Man Dies In Vehicle Crash

BERLIN — A local man perished in a single-vehicle accident on Route 589 early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a reported single-vehicle collision on Route 589 near Adkins Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Hyundai Genesis, later identified as James Hutson, Jr., 26, of Salisbury, was traveling west on Route 589, when for reasons unknown, the vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees.

Hutson, Jr., the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. MSP troopers from the Berlin barrack were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department. The Maryland Department of Transportation-State Highway Administration also responded to the scene to assist. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the MSP Berlin barrack at 410-641-3101.

