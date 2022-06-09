Rotary Clubs Work Together at Camp Fairlee

cEach year area Rotary Clubs work together at Camp Fairlee, an Easter Seals Camp, in Fairlee, Md., to help the camp open for the summer season.  Margaret Mudron and Dan Harris of the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club attended this year and one of the projects was sprucing up the welcome garden, which the club sponsored many years ago.