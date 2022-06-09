The site of four new pickleball courts is pictured at the Ocean Pines Tennis Center this week. Submitted Photo

OCEAN PINES – Association officials say new pickleball courts could be ready and open to Ocean Pines players by the end of July.

On Monday, the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) announced that construction on four new pickleball courts is expected to begin this week.

The courts were approved by the Ocean Pines Board of Directors in January 2021. However, permitting delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the project to this year.

In a statement this week, General Manager John Viola said the new pickleball courts would not only provide additional space for players, but would allow the association to grow its slate of lessons and tournaments.

“There has been a lot of demand for more pickleball courts, and we’re happy to announce that this project is moving forward,” he said.

In March, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve a purchase request that would allow ATC Corporation to construct the new pickleball courts.

The company’s bid, received through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process, came in at $175,244.

“We did send out a lot of RFPs, and only a few companies responded …,” Viola said at the time. “We’re putting together a game plan for us to do site work that’s needed for this type of situation. So it will be a combination between our team and an outside company.”

While the company would be responsible for constructing the courts and fencing, the association has agreed to take on $40,000 worth of in-house site work. Viola noted the association would also complete drainage work with the help of an engineering firm.

“We were able to put together bids, as well as internal work … to get this completed,” Viola said in March.

A representative from Baltimore-based construction firm said paving the base of the courts was expected to start either Tuesday or Wednesday, weather permitting.

ATC will then install net posts and fencing and put in surface asphalt. Once the asphalt cures, ATC will coat the courses and apply finishing touches.

The courts will be part of the Ocean Pines Tennis Center on Manklin Creek Road.