Paul Edmund Weisengoff

BERLIN — Paul Edmund Weisengoff, age 89, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Joseph Weisengoff and Julia Weisengoff (nee Mazeika). Paul graduated from Mount Saint Joseph College (High School) in 1949 before obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Maryland College Park and a Master’s Degree from Morgan State University. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 before becoming a school teacher for the Baltimore City Public School System. He was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 1966 until he retired in 1994 to spend more time on his love of fishing and crabbing.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Weisengoff (nee Mattox); three sons, Paul Weisengoff, Robert Weisengoff, and John Weisengoff; five grandchildren, Paul Weisengoff, Cody Weisengoff, Kyle Weisengoff, Elise Weisengoff, and Carly Weisengoff; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Weisengoff and Logan Haffner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond Weisengoff, Joseph Weisengoff and Michael Weisengoff, and five sisters, Jane Sotore, Julia McMurray, Mary Louise Marshall, Adele Kettering and Philomena Farrell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill. 60601. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Paul Douglas Ash

MILTON — Paul Douglas Ash died peacefully at his home in Milton, Del. on Friday, June 3.

He was surrounded by his devoted wife, Pat, and his three loving siblings, Carol, John and Steve, and their spouses. Douglas died of cancer and had anticipated death with clear eyes, a courageous heart and his always present sangfroid. He recently wrote to an old friend: “As my life journey is winding down it’s so comforting to have my wonderful loving wife Patricia, two brothers in this area and my remote family in Rensselaerville always by my side. It is also knowing in advance so people won’t be shocked in the end.”

Douglas was born in Gettysburg, Pa., Dec. 4, 1944, the third child of Mary Regina (Thirkel) and Joseph Ash. He grew up in East Riverdale, Md. and graduated from DeMatha High School in 1962. After a stint as a computer programmer for the National Security Agency, Doug entered the Army and was posted at Fort Myer, Va. He worked several years for the political consulting firm of Matt Reese and Associates, which sent him to work on political campaigns around the United States and in foreign countries. He retired after 10 years at Coinmech in Elkridge, Md.

Douglas was a longtime member of the Elks and the American Legion. During retirement, he was very busy improving his house and puttering in his woodworking shop. He and Pat loved taking cruises and visiting resort casinos.

In addition to his wife, Patricia (Preney) Ash, and his siblings, Douglas is survived by three granddaughters and many nieces, nephews and their children.

Viewing and services were held Monday, June 6, 2022 at Short Funeral Services, in Milton, Del.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del. 19963.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com

X

Kenneth A. Armstrong

OCEAN CITY — Kenneth (Kenny) A. Armstrong, 62, of Ocean City, died on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Born in Topeka, Kan., Kenny was raised in Indianola, Iowa, along with his brother, Anthony (Tony) Armstrong, and his sister, Michele (Armstrong) Bogo, by his

mother, Marilee (Miner) Armstrong. Kenny was a loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew, Kortni (George) LaBonte, Kyle George, Kamryn Brown, Giovana Bogo and Isabella Bogo.

Kenny lived life to the fullest, often going days without sleep in pursuit of the highest elevation, the freshest snow, the next NASCAR race, the next fishing trip or the next experience; and he always made sure Tony came along for the fun. He was active in many groups that shared like-minded interests and goals. Some of these groups are the Gunslingers, the Weed Wackers, the Ride Operators and the Yankees (a local team.) Quick with a story, a smile or an ear, he was a friend to all and will be missed by many.

Using his keen sense of the weather and his eerily accurate thumb, Kenny was a legend at Fager’s Island for his ability to time the last note of Tchaikovsky Overture of 1812 with the setting of the sun on the bay. In honor of Kenny, we ask that you take the time to really enjoy the sunset every once in a while.