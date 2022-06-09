File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN PINES – As planning continues for a potential improvement project along the Route 90 corridor, community members are invited to complete an online survey and attend an upcoming virtual meeting.

Last week, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) announced the start of a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study along the Route 90 corridor. The study is expected to evaluate transportation improvements needed along Route 90 between Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) and Route 528 (Coastal Highway) and identify feasible concepts that can be used when the Preliminary Engineering phase begins.

To that end, the agency is conducting an online survey to identify community needs and will be holding a virtual public meeting, set for June 21. MDOT SHA reports the meeting will familiarize attendees with the purpose of the PEL study, existing conditions, environmental features, study needs and preliminary improvement concepts. Representatives will also be on hand to answer study-related questions.

“Along with environmental and safety assessment, collaboration with stakeholders is vital to the decision-making process,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “We’ll be working with elected officials and the public and encourage them to visit the project portal page, take the online survey, participate in a meeting or contact us if they want to meet with the project team.”

In recent years, the dualization of Route 90, which spans from Route 50 to Coastal Highway, has been the top transportation priority for both Worcester County and Ocean City.

As one of the key entrances to the resort, officials argue the Route 90 corridor is a top priority in terms of safety, access and emergency response. County officials last year also highlighted growing traffic congestion in a letter to MDOT.

“Traffic congestion on MD 90 continues to worsen,” a letter from the Worcester County Commissioners reads. “Ocean City has become a year-round tourist destination and development on the north end of Worcester County continues to see record growth in new home and business construction. MD 90 needs to be dualized to address the increased traffic demands.”

In August 2021, Gov. Larry Hogan announced MDOT SHA would advance improvements to Route 90 and that the state’s Consolidated Transportation Plan would include funding for a project planning phase.

As planning work continues, community members are encouraged to complete an online survey, which has been posted on roads.maryland.gov under the “Project Portal” page. A link and information regarding the virtual public meeting, which will be held June 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., can also be found on the agency’s website.

“Accessibility and safety along the MD 90 corridor is vital to the local community and the entire Eastern Shore region,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “Working with local officials, residents and our state and federal partners, the MD 90 planning study will help us evaluate the greatest needs and recommend ways to address them.”

The PEL approach considers environmental, community and economic needs in the planning phase, the agency reports. The process will help MDOT SHA and the Federal Highway Administration identify the greatest needs, promote environmental stewardship and reduce delays in getting improvements completed.

MDOT SHA will assess needs identified in the PEL study and summarize the analyses and recommendations in a report. Results will be used to inform the environmental review process for future potential projects within the corridor.

If funding becomes available, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process would begin.