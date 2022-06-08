The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are pictured over Ocean City in last year’s event. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – The OC Air Show returns this weekend with a practice day on Friday followed by full performances on Saturday and Sunday beginning at noon.

The official event is centered around 17th Street with admission areas on the beach, but the performers are visible for many blocks north and south. Tickets are available for beach seating at ocairshow.com. Though the order may be altered for either day, the sequence of flight performances after the opening ceremonies, invocation and national anthem is as follows: