Worcester Prep Handed Out Middle School Spring Sports Awards

Students AWorcester Preparatory School handed out its Middle School Spring Sports Awards at the end of the season. Pictured, standing from left, are Beckett Green, most improved player; Ansh Batra, MVP; and Dawson Davis, Coach’s Award. Front, from left, are Cora Conway, most improved player; Caitlin Shimko, MVP; and Anisha Batra, Coach’s Award. Submitted Photos