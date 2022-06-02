Worcester Doles Out Spring Sports Awards

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep last week announced the school’s award winners from the highly successful spring sports season.

The Worcester Prep boys’ varsity lacrosse team won the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship. Named Most Valuable Player of the team was Brice Richins. The Coach’s Award went to Griffin Jones, while Jarrett Sofronski was named the team’s Most Improved Player.

Worcester’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team reached the ESIAC championship game before bowing out. Named Most Valuable Player was Myranda Beebe. Caitlin Williams won the Coach’s Award, while Emma Zajdel was named Most Improved.

Worcester Prep’s boys’ and girls’ varsity tennis teams also won their respective ESIAC championships. From the boys’ team, Aleksey Klimmins earned MVP honors. Graham McCabe earned the Coach’s Award, while Riley Schoch was named Most Improved. From the girls’ team, MVP honors went to Sumira Seghal, while the Coach’s Award went to Natasha Richter and Ava Nally was named Most Improved.

wps boys award winners

Worcester Prep last week honored its spring sports awards winners. Pictured seated from left are Graham McCabe, Aleksey Klimmins, and Riley Schoch. Pictured standing from left are Griffin Jones, Brice Richins and Jarrett Sofronski.
Submitted photo

wps girls award winners

Worcester Prep also honored its female spring sports award winners. Pictured seated, from left are Natasha Richter, Sumira Sehgal and Ava Nally. Pictured standing, from left are Emma Zajdel and Caitlin Williams. Not pictured is Myranda Beebe.
Submitted photo

